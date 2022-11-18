The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Review: 'The Inspection' is a strikingly personal portrait of the military under 'don't ask, don't tell'
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the beginning of "The Inspection," Elegance Bratton's stirringly intimate drama about a gay Black man in the U.S. military, one personal hell is exchanged for another. The man's name is Ellis (he's played by Jeremy Pope), though as a Marine recruit, he's referred to most often by his surn…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Part horror film, part coming-of-age tale, part romance, the adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' young adult novel "Bones and All" is a small marvel, unsettling and heartbreaking in equal measure.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Roddy Ricch grew up about 10 miles from Inglewood's Kia Forum. But the Compton-bred rapper never stepped inside the fabled venue until Nov. 10, when he hit the stage to perform in front of 17,000 people as part of Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache tour.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alex Klein's tech inventions have passed through the hands of some of the most powerful people in government, music and business. Barack Obama, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have all touted t…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
When you consider TV's greatest dramatic actors, a few names come to mind. James Gandolfini. Bryan Cranston. James Garner.
- By JOHN DANISZEWSKI - Associated Press
Just over a century ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia's hunger for territory would continue to roil Europe unless Ukraine could be separated from Moscow. Józef Piłsudski never managed to realize his hope for an independent Ukraine, but he did wrest his own homeland from the grip of czarism. Piłsudski’s story is the subject of a new biography, “Józef Piłsudski: Founding Father of Modern Poland.” It shows that Ukraine's fate was seen by some as a key to European stability even in the early part of the 20th century. Piłsudski inspired his troops by leading them in battle and was celebrated at home and abroad in his day, but his memory outside of Poland has faded.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest will be in Times Square once again to rock in the New Year.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The late Aaron Carter’s manager welcomed a publisher’s decision to put the release of the singer and actor’s memoir on hold.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have rested their case in the trial of Harvey Weinstein. The move came Thursday after nearly four weeks of testimony involving 44 witnesses. Weinstein is charged with the rape of two women who testified at the trial and the sexual assault of two others. The accusers included a documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Missing from the prosecution's case without explanation was actor Mel Gibson, who had been on the witness list to talk about a friend who is among Weinstein's accusers. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
“She Said,” a worthy entry to a journalism film genre that includes “Spotlight” and “All the President’s Men,” isn’t just about the power of journalism. It’s also about courage, from the women who suffered sexual misconduct at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and came forward at personal risk, enabling New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey to tell a story that launched the reckoning known as the #MeToo movement. Associated Press film critic Jocelyn Noveck writes that if “She Said,” starring an excellent Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, lacks some of the dramatic suspense of other movies in the genre, its broader purpose is to highlight the exacting journalism and the personal bravery of the story. In theaters Friday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Days of Our Lives" is preparing to say goodbye to one of its longest-serving stars.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
A book that argues Elizabethan poet John Donne should rank alongside William Shakespeare as a literary genius has won Britain’s leading nonfiction book award. British writer Katherine Rundell’s biography “Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne” was named winner of the 50,000 pound ($59,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a ceremony in London on Thursday. Journalist Caroline Sanderson, who chaired the judging panel, said winner was a unanimous choice by the six judges from among 362 books submitted for the prize. She called it “a masterpiece of passion and persuasion,” that “sends you off on a journey of discovery.” The prize recognizes English-language books from any country in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert on-sale tickets over ‘extraordinarily high demands’ it can’t meet
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ticketmaster canceled plans to sell Taylor Swift concert tickets to the general public this week after a hectic presale period generated plenty of bad blood.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gloria Steinem and a wide range of feminist and women's rights organizations signed a letter this week in support of Amber Heard amid ongoing online harassment following the defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi has delivered a powerful plea to prominent Hollywood creatives to support female protesters in Iran at an event Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. In front of a crowd that included Oscar-winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin, Ruth E. Carter, and actors like Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid, Boniadi said she couldn’t "help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.” The event, presented by Chanel, was held on a sunny patio at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy Gold Fellowship which helps aspiring filmmakers.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Zombies had a good run. Vampires had their day in the sun. Now, it seems to be cannibals’ turn for their bite at the apple. Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” gives them that, and more, in casting Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as a pair of young cannibals in a 1980s-set road movie that’s more tenderly lyrical than most conventional romances. You know, the ones without all the flesh eating. While there is certainly gore in “Bones and All," there is also beguiling poetry, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. And Russell gives one of the year's performances. The film opens in select theaters Friday and expands in the coming weeks.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Best in Snow'
‘She Said’ review: Setting journalistic fire to Harvey Weinstein’s casting couch, in one of the year’s best films
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In October 2017, after years of conspicuous prime-time wisecracks about that smarmy, skeezy Harvey Weinstein, The New York Times published the first of many accounts suggesting the full extent of how badly, and criminally, the Oscar-winning movie producer had preyed on women for decades.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The new boss of CNN has made a sobering announcement regarding the network's forthcoming New Year's Eve coverage.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting, and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won over $445 million in October. That's a decline of less than 1% from the same period a year earlier. The news Thursday for the most important metric for the Atlantic City casino industry was mixed. Money won from in-person gamblers at the casinos fell by over 7% from a year earlier, but had surpassed the level of Oct. 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Four casinos _ Borgata, Hard Rock, Ocean and Resorts _ had higher in-person revenue last month than they did in Oct. 2019.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry stepped up to endorse real estate developer Rick Caruso in his bid to be mayor of L.A. But after Karen Bass was declared winner of the race Wednesday, different famous voices chimed in…
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
A racial discrimination lawsuit has been filed by a group of Black residents against managers of a Georgia housing development associated with the film studio used for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Town at Trilith sits across the street from Trilith Studios. It was known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios until it was bought and renamed by the family trust of Chik-Fil-A chairman Dan Cathy. The five Black current and former residents allege unequal treatment and a failure to stop acts of racism in the community. And they say they were retaliated against when they tried to raise concerns. Trilith Studios and Trilith Development did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 48 hours of outcry from frustrated fans, Ticketmaster tried to explain the debacle around ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour.