The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response
- AP
-
Two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner onstage in London, prompting raucous applause from the audience. As his performance at the O2 arena was drawing to a close Thursday night, the 65-year-old German composer asked his partner to join him on stage and then proceeded to declare his love. The couple embraced and the audience erupted into applause after she appeared to accept his marriage proposal. The musician, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning two — for best score for the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King” as well as the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “Dune.” Both featured in the show.
- By NICK EL HAJJ - Associated Press
-
The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries this week. No explanation was given, but it's apparently because of the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame. The Middle East distributor for the computer-animated Sony Pictures film did not respond to multiple requests for comment. No explicit bans of the film were announced, but there were indications that it will not reach screens. A source close to the film says there were no expectations it will be shown in the United Arab Emirates, for example, citing rigorous censorship of films aimed at children and young viewers.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — It had been nearly six years since Macklemore welcomed an album of new music into the world. Time flies when you're raising babies through a pandemic, launching a golfwear brand, becoming part owner of two local sports franchises, and fundraising for your music-focused youth mentor…
The Who’s Pete Townshend tells the story behind ‘Tommy,’ now reinvented at Chicago's Goodman Theatre
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — In the beginning, there was no pinball wizard.
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Not gonna lie, Dewayne Perkins, the multi-hyphenate entertainer (comedian, writer, actor, producer) has been on the Tribune’s radar for quite some time.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney has returned to the theater to direct a play called “Another Marriage,” opening later this month.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Travel broadens the mind, not because you have seen the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum in the metaphorical flesh, but because it teaches us that our view of the world is limited, informed — or deformed — by the rites, customs and mythologies of wherever it is we're born, and the cultural assu…
Appreciation: Glenda Jackson, formidable English talent who helped change contemporary acting’s tone
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There was never anything shrinking about the confidence Glenda Jackson projected on stage and screen in her heyday. Afflicted with an uncommon common sense, her characters were defined by their sharp intelligence, independence and, yes, irritability. They were nobody’s fool, even when they w…
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
President Joe Biden and actor-director Eva Longoria have welcomed hundreds to the White House lawn to watch “Flamin' Hot,” a feel-good movie about the origin of the spicy Cheetos snack. The film depicts a Mexican American janitor at Frito-Lay selling his superiors on his idea to make Cheetos more appealing to his community. Biden and Longoria glided past the fact that the veracity of the onetime janitor's story has been called into question. The White House defended the screening, saying the film is not a documentary and was shown to give Americans from different backgrounds a chance to see themselves celebrated by the president.
- By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
-
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kevin Spacey says he’s ready to return to the spotlight as he prepares to stand trial in London later this month for 12 sexual offense charges.