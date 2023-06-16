The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response
  • AP

Two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner onstage in London, prompting raucous applause from the audience. As his performance at the O2 arena was drawing to a close Thursday night, the 65-year-old German composer asked his partner to join him on stage and then proceeded to declare his love. The couple embraced and the audience erupted into applause after she appeared to accept his marriage proposal. The musician, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning two — for best score for the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King” as well as the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “Dune.” Both featured in the show.

New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag

  • By NICK EL HAJJ - Associated Press

The new blockbuster movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has been abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries this week. No explanation was given, but it's apparently because of the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame. The Middle East distributor for the computer-animated Sony Pictures film did not respond to multiple requests for comment. No explicit bans of the film were announced, but there were indications that it will not reach screens. A source close to the film says there were no expectations it will be shown in the United Arab Emirates, for example, citing rigorous censorship of films aimed at children and young viewers.

Macklemore on Seattle love, Bumbershoot and making 'BEN' on Orcas Island

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — It had been nearly six years since Macklemore welcomed an album of new music into the world. Time flies when you're raising babies through a pandemic, launching a golfwear brand, becoming part owner of two local sports franchises, and fundraising for your music-focused youth mentor…

Our critic picks 30 TV shows from around the globe to stream right now

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Travel broadens the mind, not because you have seen the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum in the metaphorical flesh, but because it teaches us that our view of the world is limited, informed — or deformed — by the rites, customs and mythologies of wherever it is we're born, and the cultural assu…

Bidens and Eva Longoria screen 'Flamin' Hot' movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press

President Joe Biden and actor-director Eva Longoria have welcomed hundreds to the White House lawn to watch “Flamin' Hot,” a feel-good movie about the origin of the spicy Cheetos snack. The film depicts a Mexican American janitor at Frito-Lay selling his superiors on his idea to make Cheetos more appealing to his community. Biden and Longoria glided past the fact that the veracity of the onetime janitor's story has been called into question. The White House defended the screening, saying the film is not a documentary and was shown to give Americans from different backgrounds a chance to see themselves celebrated by the president.

Governor signs public funding bill for new A's stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
  • By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.