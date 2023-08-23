The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Frasier is finally back in the building! On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the long-awaited reboot of the Kelsey Grammer-led series will premiere Oct. 12.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Nia Long is seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son with ex-fiance Ime Udoka, nearly one year since the coach's affair with a co-worker went public, according to court documents obtained by the L.A. Times.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Keep the cosmos coming: "And Just Like That..." is returning to Max for a third season.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennifer Aniston wants to cancel cancel culture.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
All nine Atlantic City casinos turned a profit in the second quarter of this year, although that collective profit was down more than 20% from a year ago. Only three casinos and one online entity recorded a larger profit in April, May and June of this year than they did in those same months in 2019, before the pandemic hit. Figures released Tuesday show the casinos posted a gross operating profit of $146 million in the second quarter of this year. That's down 20.5% from the same period a year ago, and also trails the $159 million profit they posted in the second quarter of 2019.
- Jakkar Aimery - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson is slated to take the stage at the 2023 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, organizers announced Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Is Scooter Braun having a cruel summer?
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Broadway’s Britney Spears jukebox musical will take its final bow early next month, amid the breakdown of the pop star’s third marriage.
Reneé Rapp heroically protected Drew Barrymore when a man jumped on stage and crashed their interview
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage during an interview event in New York City on Monday evening when a man tried to approach her.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
In the production brief for the new live-action “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” its creator and writer, Dave Filoni, says you need not know anything about the goings on a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away to follow the story.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Audiobooks-Top-10 week ending 8/18/2023
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Actors Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen have delivered rousing speeches celebrating labor unity at a rally for striking Hollywood actors and writers and other workers supporting them. Washington, star of the series “Scandal,” told the crowd gathered Tuesday outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California that “we are here because we know that unions matter.” The former president on “The West Wing” Sheen emphasized that the toll being taken as the two strikes stretch out only shows that the fight is worth it. Actors have been on strike for more than a month, writers for more than three months.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Something "Wicked" this way comes, and it's Ariana Grande's freshest ink.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Anti-Defamation League has joined Leonard Bernstein's family in defending Bradley Cooper's decision to use a prosthetic nose to play the legendary composer in "Maestro."
- AP
-
IBM is selling assets of The Weather Company — including Weather.com and The Weather Channel mobile app — to private equity firm Francisco Partners. The two companies announced the sale Tuesday but did not disclose its price. IBM said it will still keep its sustainability software business and plans to still use The Weather Company’s weather data for this technology. The sale is set to close in early 2024. IBM bought The Weather Channel mobile app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion — but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV. Allen Media Group has owned The Weather Channel television network since 2018.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
It’s hurricane season, and with Hurricane Hilary tearing up the Baja coast over the weekend before making land in Southern California as a tropical storm — the first in 84 years to hit SoCal — hurricanes are on the brain. Whether you’re on the East Coast, West or experiencing extreme late su…
Britney Spears’ divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is the go-to for LA celebs — here’s a look at her clients
- Emily St. Martin and Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, and the pop megastar is turning to premiere Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, aka the “Disso Queen,” to represent her in legal proceedings. If the name Laura Wasser doesn’t ring a be…
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
On New Year’s Eve, Colombian superstar Maluma bid farewell to his musical alter ego Papi Juancho. “Fue un placer,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a pleasure.” Then he teased a new era. Don Juan, coming 2023. Now, the wait is over. On Friday, Maluma will release his highly anticipated album, “Don Juan.” Maluma called Don Juan a part of him. He described the album as “very personal.” It's a reflection of his musical roots, like reggaeton, and “more mature.” "Don Juan” is both a clever reference to the infamous 17th century literary Lothario and a reference to Maluma’s birth name, Juan Luis Londoño Arias.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The visual exterior of Neill Blomkamp’s racing simulator video game adaptation “Gran Turismo” mimics that of a race car itself: shiny, colorful and chrome. There’s a real surface appeal to this movie, which is based on the remarkable true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer and fan of the "…
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Top Movies Week ending 8/20/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 8/20/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts Week ending 8/20/2023
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste is accepting new patients after obtaining a license to practice therapy in the state of California.