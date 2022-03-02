The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Issues related to media publicity and a gag order as well as a concern over a lack diversity among attorneys representing those killed or injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival were discussed during a court hearing on Tuesday.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a quilling experience for all.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Cable news viewership jumped during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Fox News Channel leading the way and CNN showing the most dramatic increases.
- AP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he's running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Another year, another Oscars controversy — and another effort by academy leaders to tamp down criticism of their decisions.
- Cape Cod (Mass.) Times
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of anti-casino residents in Taunton, where the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans a $1 billion resort casino, are suing the federal government for a second time over tribal reservation land rights.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Sophia Bush acted opposite Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz for years on their series “One Tree Hill,” but reuniting with them on screen a decade after the series finale on her CBS medical drama “ Good Sam ” caught her off guard.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Elliott took “The Power of the Dog” personally. And not in a good way.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Dior’s affirmed feminist designer Maria Grazia Chiuri used the male gaze, as reflected in female oil portraits across the centuries, to make a fashion statement on female empowerment and subjugation. But Tuesday’s feisty ready-to-wear display in Paris, set in the splendid Tuiler…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fox Nation is getting a piece of "Yellowstone."
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
This time, Franz Ferdinand is staying out of Europe during a war.
Ellie Goulding, Jamila Woods announced for Versa, a new women-led music and comedy festival this summer in Chicago
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Liz Phair and Monica will be among the acts to perform at the inaugural Versa, a festival featuring music, comedians and more produced by new production company Four Leaf Productions. Dubbed as “the biggest women-led and women-powered” festiv…
- AP
PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims that included property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — So, there is life after Danity Kane – and apparently, it’s on the Great White Way.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Trevor Noah is calling out a double standard in media coverage of the crisis in Ukraine in comparison to devastation in other regions such as Africa and the Middle East.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it to Poland after fleeing Ukraine amid Russian invasion
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dancing with the Stars” professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy made it into Poland on Tuesday after fleeing his native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
The family of the late “Glee” star Naya Rivera has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the actress’ tragic drowning in a Southern California lake nearly two years ago.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — When the flood came, it came hard on a sizzling July day in 1986 on the construction site at what was then called the Chicago Historical Society. A water main cracked and it took more than three hours to stop the flow.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Like Thanos and his stones, Disney+ has finally collected all of the Marvel series.