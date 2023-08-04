The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues. UAE officials didn’t explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other Arab nations. The movie's inclusion of a transgender actress as Barbie could be an issue in Arab countries with Muslim majorities that consider homosexuality and transgender identity to be contrary to Islamic religious beliefs. In June last year, the UAE and other Arab countries initially delayed and then banned the release of the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” apparently over the inclusion of a transgender reference and the studio’s refusal to censor it.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — We’re beginning week three of “Oppenheimer” bombarding audiences with writer-director Christopher Nolan’s dramatization of how theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer led the Manhattan Project’s nuclear bomb test at Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 1945. The planet has white-knuckled…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — "Late Night With David Letterman" wouldn't have become one of the most iconic shows in TV history without Sandra Bernhard.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
ST. LOUIS — Beth Bombara’s new album is anything but a pandemic project, and that’s something the St. Louis singer-songwriter wants her fans to know upfront. “It All Goes Up” was released this week on Black Mesa Records. She will perform the album in its entirety Aug. 18 at the Old Rock House.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Did Lizzo wake up Tuesday morning with “irrepressible thoughts of death?” Was the singer also beset by feelings of “panic” and of being “scared?”
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Who says we have to let “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” go? Well, Tim Federle, for one.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like an invisible string pulling teenage heroine Belly Conklin to Cousins Beach, Prime Video’s hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will return for a third season with an expanded episode order, the streamer announced on Thursday.
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rapper Cardi B will not be facing charges for hurling a microphone at a fan, after a criminal battery investigation was dropped Thursday.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
“Meg 2: The Trench” is a movie that screams: “Sequel, what do we do NOW?” Director Ben Wheatley's answer is to make everything bigger, and more: More Megs. More cartoonish villains. More cheesy dialogue. And now, dinosaurs! Luckily, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, the film can rely on star Jason Statham and his familiar gruff but good-natured veneer, a calming influence amid the mayhem. Joined by Chinese action star Wu Jing, Statham returns as Jason Taylor, expert diver and eco-warrior. He and his team are called upon to travel 25,000 feet into the depths of the ocean, where they meet not one Meg but many, plus those dinosaurs. “Meg 2” opens in theaters Friday.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — You want to know how tense it is in Hollywood right now? SAG-AFTRA is turning out to be even more argumentative and aggressive than the WGA.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan Saturday on the Strip can be yours — if the price is right.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — “The Notebook,” the new musical based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel and the hit 2004 movie, is headed to Broadway next spring, producer Kevin McCullom announced Thursday in New York. The show, which has Bekah Brunstetter’s book and Ingrid Michaelson’s score, had its premiere at…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Perhaps it was the effects of a bright blue “sharktastic” cocktail, but about halfway through “Meg 2: The Trench,” this self-serious sequel suddenly becomes funny. The moment arrives when DJ (Page Kennedy), a mouthy techie who miraculously survived the first movie, tells Mac (Cliff Curtis) t…
- AP
-
Louisiana’s next poet laureate will be Covington native Alison Pelegrin. She will succeed Mona Lisa Saloy beginning Aug. 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release Thursday that Pelegrin's long record of teaching, sharing and producing poetry that engages readers make her a perfect fit. Pelegrin is currently the Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. She has four collections of poetry, including “Our Lady of Bewilderment” and “Hurricane Party.” Pelegrin will travel the state encourage residents to explore and engage with poetry.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
-
The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. No arrests have been made in Saturday’s stabbing of O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station. Police have released little information. A friend of Sibley's who was there said he died “because he stood up for his friends.” A witness says the young men harassed Sibley’s group because their behavior offended them.
- By LINDSEY BAHR and ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writers
-
The actors and writers strike have resulted in most Hollywood film and television productions being shut down, from the “Gladiator” sequel to the live action “Lilo & Stitch." But some independent films and television productions are being granted waivers by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists that will allow them to continue with union actors. It's a move that union leadership says is an essential negotiating tactic, but that’s also proved divisive and confusing to many sweating it out on the picket lines while movie stars like Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey still get to work.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON - AP Sports Writer
-
United States co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the team by former striker-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise. Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal. Lloyd called her former team “uninspiring” and she criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match on Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hang on to those friendship bracelets, Swifties; Taylor Swift is firmly staying in her Eras tour era through 2024.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As box office analysts have noted with equal parts glee and alarm, it hasn’t been the hottest summer for the big film franchises. “Fast X” flailed. “The Flash” fizzled. The latest adventures of Indiana Jones and the Impossible Missions Force performed less stratospherically than expected. Me…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In "Shortcomings," a delighted film festival crowd gets an early peek at what is very clearly meant to be "Crazy Rich Asians," the 2018 romantic comedy that would go on to be a cross-cultural blockbuster.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Fans of the Replacements are going to get a second dosage of the 1985 album that delivered one good dose of thunder.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
What sounds like a standard biopic takes an unexpected turn in Minnesota filmmaker Bill Pohlad's "Dreamin' Wild."
- Alexandra del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial in September, a month later than initially planned.