Delayed by over a month, the 'Barbie' movie will now be released in the United Arab Emirates

  • AP

The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues. UAE officials didn’t explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other Arab nations. The movie's inclusion of a transgender actress as Barbie could be an issue in Arab countries with Muslim majorities that consider homosexuality and transgender identity to be contrary to Islamic religious beliefs. In June last year, the UAE and other Arab countries initially delayed and then banned the release of the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” apparently over the inclusion of a transgender reference and the studio’s refusal to censor it.

AP

Singer-songwriter Beth Bombara finds positivity in challenging times

  • Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

ST. LOUIS — Beth Bombara’s new album is anything but a pandemic project, and that’s something the St. Louis singer-songwriter wants her fans to know upfront. “It All Goes Up” was released this week on Black Mesa Records. She will perform the album in its entirety Aug. 18 at the Old Rock House.

AP

Movie Review: Spoiler alert! Jason Statham jumps even bigger sharks in 'Meg 2.' (Also, dinosaurs)

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

“Meg 2: The Trench” is a movie that screams: “Sequel, what do we do NOW?” Director Ben Wheatley's answer is to make everything bigger, and more: More Megs. More cartoonish villains. More cheesy dialogue. And now, dinosaurs! Luckily, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, the film can rely on star Jason Statham and his familiar gruff but good-natured veneer, a calming influence amid the mayhem. Joined by Chinese action star Wu Jing, Statham returns as Jason Taylor, expert diver and eco-warrior. He and his team are called upon to travel 25,000 feet into the depths of the ocean, where they meet not one Meg but many, plus those dinosaurs. “Meg 2” opens in theaters Friday.

AP

Movie review: Eventually, 'Meg 2' is in on the joke

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Perhaps it was the effects of a bright blue “sharktastic” cocktail, but about halfway through “Meg 2: The Trench,” this self-serious sequel suddenly becomes funny. The moment arrives when DJ (Page Kennedy), a mouthy techie who miraculously survived the first movie, tells Mac (Cliff Curtis) t…

AP

Louisiana poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy's term ends this month; Alison Pelegrin to succeed her

  • AP

Louisiana’s next poet laureate will be Covington native Alison Pelegrin. She will succeed Mona Lisa Saloy beginning Aug. 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release Thursday that Pelegrin's long record of teaching, sharing and producing poetry that engages readers make her a perfect fit. Pelegrin is currently the Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. She has four collections of poetry, including “Our Lady of Bewilderment” and “Hurricane Party.” Pelegrin will travel the state encourage residents to explore and engage with poetry.

AP

A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. No arrests have been made in Saturday’s stabbing of O’Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station. Police have released little information. A friend of Sibley's who was there said he died “because he stood up for his friends.” A witness says the young men harassed Sibley’s group because their behavior offended them.

AP

Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA interim agreements

  • By LINDSEY BAHR and ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writers

The actors and writers strike have resulted in most Hollywood film and television productions being shut down, from the “Gladiator” sequel to the live action “Lilo & Stitch." But some independent films and television productions are being granted waivers by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists that will allow them to continue with union actors. It's a move that union leadership says is an essential negotiating tactic, but that’s also proved divisive and confusing to many sweating it out on the picket lines while movie stars like Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey still get to work.

AP

Lindsey Horan calls former teammate Carly Lloyd's criticism 'noise' at the Women's World Cup

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON - AP Sports Writer

United States co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the team by former striker-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise. Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal. Lloyd called her former team “uninspiring” and she criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match on Tuesday.