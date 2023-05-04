The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JENNIFER O'MAHONY - Associated Press
-
A playboy past that was once brushed under the carpet, a popular son whose telegenic family threatens to eclipse his own star, and endless leaks about his private life: Spain’s Juan Carlos I can empathize with the lot of Britain’s Charles III. The former Spanish head of state, who abdicated in disgrace in 2014, serves as a warning for any European royal who wants their achievements on the throne, rather than torrid gossip, to be their lasting legacy. Following his second visit to Spain last month since relocating to Abu Dhabi, the ex-king has become an object of open hostility in some quarters of Spanish society. Juan Carlos I was not invited to Charles III’s coronation, and a publicly announced lunch with the British monarch failed to materialize last month.
- By MICHAEL CASEY and VASILISA STEPANENKO - Associated Press
-
An exhibit has opened in New Hampshire detailing the war in Ukraine through the eyes of eight Ukrainian artists. The war posters at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester have been displayed since Monday and portray dramatic events that have taken place since Russia invaded the country last year. Among them is an image of a rocket heading toward a theater, meant to show the attack on the Mariupol theater which left hundreds dead. There are also several posters commemorating famous Ukrainians who have died in the war. Others showcase everyday miseries of the conflict, like children studying in bomb shelters.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fox News castaway Tucker Carlson plans to make his first public appearance Thursday since abruptly parting ways with the right-wing cable channel last week.
- AP
-
The Miss Florida pageant's former executive director has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. Court records show Mary Wickersham was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year. Wickersham, also known as Mary Sullivan, must pay $243,000 in restitution. She served as executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program from 2002 to 2018, after which new leadership discovered financial irregularities. The program offers educational and financial assistance to women across the state, and each year the state winner goes on to compete in the Miss America pageant.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Employees of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will continue to be paid for at least some duration of the WGA strike.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jane Schneck, the mother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and the late singer Aaron Carter, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after allegedly attacking someone with a TV remote. Again.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief. The Irish actor, though a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades, has always been a supporting player. This time Nolan wanted him to lead. As Nolan said last week in Las Vegas, “Like it or not J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived.” As with all Nolan endeavors, secrecy around “Oppenheimer,” which opens on July 21, is vitally important. Murphy says anything he says "will just seem a bit lame as compared to seeing this in an IMAX theater.”
- By LIZZIE KNIGHT - Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems — but also some eye-catching fashion.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennifer Lopez is the star of "The Mother." But her mother was the star of her "Today" show interview promoting the new movie.
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized 3 weeks after mystery medical complication; Nick Cannon to take over ‘Beat Shazam’
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized three weeks after he suffered a mystery “medical complication.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — One of New York City’s longest-running, free outdoor performing arts festivals is gearing up for its most diverse lineup since it was established 45 years ago.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Al Roker earned a new title to add to his already impressive resume: Hall of Fame inductee.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Emmy-winning actor Samira Wiley, known for her roles in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black" and Hulu's drama "The Handmaid's Tale," was among the many actors who joined picket lines in solidarity with writers on strike at major film and TV studios across the Los Angele…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ed Sheeran made a dramatic vow from the witness stand this week in the "Thinking Out Loud" copyright trial.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ever wonder what it's like to date Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck? Gwyneth Paltrow's got you covered.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
What are you dune on Nov. 3?
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The Hollywood writers strike has forced “Saturday Night Live” to cancel its upcoming episode with alum Pete Davidson, and possibly future episodes.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Guardians of the Galaxy" is both the most playful and least memorable Marvel movie franchise.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — To borrow a lyric from a song Chris Cornell famously covered, sometimes all you need is just a little patience. For those hoping to see the late singer and his Soundgarden brethren enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, it's going to be a longer wait.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — The fourth time is the charm for the Spinners, the legendary Ferndale-bred soul and R&B act who will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, Rock Hall organizers announced Wednesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Emma Watson recently opened up about her decision to step away from acting after starring in 2019's "Little Women."
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Few albums define Los Angeles like Snoop Dogg's debut, 1993's "Doggystyle." For its 30th anniversary, Snoop and his producer/mentor Dr. Dre will celebrate the landmark LP at the city's preeminent music venue: the Hollywood Bowl.
- By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - AP Business Writer
-
Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter account to “another company,” according to the non-profit news organization. NPR stopped tweeting from its main account after Twitter abruptly labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last month, a term that’s also been used to identify outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter then changed the label to “government-funded media.” NPR said that both labels were inaccurate and undermined its credibility — noting the nonprofit news company operates independently of the U.S. government. The last tweets on NPR’s main account are from April 12 — when the news organization shared a thread of other places readers and listeners can find its journalism.