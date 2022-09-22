The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

‘Dilbert’ comic stripped from nearly 80 newspapers

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

The popular “Dilbert” comic strip that parodies the trials and tribulations of office life is being pulled by nearly 80 publications where it regularly appeared, according to its author.

Q&A: Lena Dunham on medieval romp 'Catherine Called Birdy'
Q&A: Lena Dunham on medieval romp 'Catherine Called Birdy'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Lena Dunham estimates her career is now a “tween.” It’s been 12 years since Dunham’s feature film debut, 2010′s “Tiny Furniture.” In the time since, she’s packed in just about every aspect of show-business experience. She’s been hailed as “the voice of a generation” for the zeitgeist-grabbing “Girls.” She’s been a lightening rod politically. Dunham has returned with not one but two films in 2022. Last month, she debuted “Sharp Stick." On Friday, her latest, the medieval coming-of-age comedy “Catherine Called Birdy,” opens in theaters. She says the way religion and politics were so enmeshed should be a “wake-up call for all of us.”

Review: 'Athena,' a fiery drama of civil unrest, is mostly blowing smoke

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Romain Gavras' "Athena" opens with a single-take sequence so intricately choreographed, and so breathtaking in its visual sweep and emotional force, it's almost a shame that there's another 90 minutes or so of movie to go along with it. It begins at a news conference where a French soldier, …

Review: Sidney Poitier documentary shows a constant striving
Review: Sidney Poitier documentary shows a constant striving

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Sidney Poitier’s rise from humble origins to become an Oscar-winning box office draw and civil rights figure who remade Hollywood seems almost scripted, almost too good to be true, but such was Poitier, a life well lived. Associated Press reviewer Mark Kennedy says the new Apple TV+ documentary “Sidney” respectfully traces that life, delivering a portrait of a striver hoping to improve everything he did every day. Written by Jesse James Miller and directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and members of his family. It glows with respect for a man who earned it.

Review: Corky Siegel’s blues knocks down musical boundaries
Review: Corky Siegel’s blues knocks down musical boundaries

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

For more than half a century, Corky Siegel has brought new colors to the blues. His new album “MORE Different Voices” is the latest endeavor by the composer/arranger to bridge musical genres and cultural divides. Siegel has long favored classical flavors, and on the new set he pairs his distinctive harmonica stylings with a string quartet. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the album is akin to a collaboration between Big Bill Broonzy and Borodin. Throughout, Siegel keeps us guessing as to what will come next. “MORE Different Voices” will be released Friday.

Fendi, Diesel open Milan Fashion Week with sense of renewal

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with a sense of renewal. The calendar returned to near pre-COVID levels with 68 runway shows, 104 presentations and 30 events.  A crop of new designers fill the five-day calendar, including many of color for perhaps the most diverse week of Milan shows ever. Among the highlights for the week: Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean returns after a two-year hiatus,  Bally makes its Milan runway debut with Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor. Maximilian Davis debuts as Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director.

Family of country music great Charley Pride reaches settlement in will dispute

  • Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

DALLAS — Tyler Pride, an East Texas police officer who filed suit in Dallas County Probate Court in 2021, contesting the will of his biological father — country music great Charley Pride — said Tuesday that he and the singer’s family have reached a settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Sound Advice: Bone conduction headphones worth checking out

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. Unfortunately I have some damage to my auditory canal and ear drum. I have never found any earbuds or headphones that were tolerable for more than a few minutes. What is the sound quality of bone conduction headphones?