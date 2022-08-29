The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bad Bunny made history Sunday at the Video Music Awards, becoming the first non-English-language performer to win the prize for artist of the year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals Friday after a disturbance unfolded at an Indiana concert headlined by rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
J.K. Rowling is finally sharing what went into her decision to skip the “Harry Potter” anniversary reunion that aired on HBO Max, but insists it had nothing to do with her comments that many interpreted as transphobic.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The horror film “The Invitation” needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office. That's according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony film stars “Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel as a young woman who discovers dark secrets at her family home in the English countryside. Sony also had the No. 2 movie with the Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train,” which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week, putting its domestic total past $78 million. Universal’s “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, finished third with $4.9 million.
- AP
-
The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X’s collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s emcees.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Win Butler, the frontman for Grammy-winning rock band Arcade Fire, has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people.
- AP
-
The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary. The heir to the British throne said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which features interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993. Elba, the Black British actor who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76. LuPone, brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, died Saturday following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Matt Ross Public Relations. LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler shaped MCC into a theater powerhouse, producing such Broadway-bound works as “Frozen,” “Reasons to be Pretty,” “Hand to God,” “School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play,” “The Snow Geese,” “The Other Place” and the Pulitzer Prize- winning “Wit.”
- AP
-
A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. Silverstone Auctions says there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Embattled actor Ezra Miller and their agent sat for a meeting with Warner Bros. honchos Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy on Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said Friday. On the agenda? The fate of “The Flash.”