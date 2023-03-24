The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify Friday about a collision on a beginner run at a Utah ski resort between her and a retired optometrist who is suing her. Paltrow has claimed that Terry Sanderson was the culprit in the 2016 collision. Her lawyers questioned his daughter on the third day of trial Thursday about her father’s mentions of Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for at least $300,000 in damages, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Members of the "Saturday Night Live" postproduction crew unanimously ratified their first-ever contract agreement with NBC this week, averting a possible strike.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ling Ma, Morgan Talty, Boris Dralyuk and Isaac Butler are among the winners of the 2022 National Book Critics Circle Awards announced during a ceremony Thursday night at the New School in New York City.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
The lawyer for a one-time Trump supporter caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory is demanding that Fox News and Tucker Carlson apologize for the many “falsehoods” he says they have spread about his client. The actions taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically reference the current $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by a voting machine company that claims the network spread lies about it related to the 2020 presidential election. The demand indicates that people caught up in conspiracy theories are fighting back legally. The lawyer, Michael Teter, says he's putting Fox on notice for potential litigation. Fox had no immediate comment.
- Isabel Olmos - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Latino DJs will sound louder than ever at the 23rd Ultra Music Festival Miami, considered the pinnacle of electronic music festivals with world-renowned DJs, unrivaled production and unparalleled stages at Bayfront Park, from Friday to Sunday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
First came the Twitter critics, then the late-night comedians and now the satirists: Prince Harry's bestselling memoir "Spare" is getting the parody treatment, to arrive on the heels of April Fool's Day.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have dropped felony domestic violence charges filed in May 2020 against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, authorities announced Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Christina Applegate, who has been vocal about living with multiple sclerosis, criticized Candace Owens this week for mocking an underwear ad featuring a model in a wheelchair.
- AP
Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman. They are accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office brought the suit earlier this month. Other law enforcement officers who were involved in the raid are not named as plaintiffs. The plaintiffs say the rapper used footage of their faces from the August 2022 raid in music videos and social media posts without their consent. They say that has caused them “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Anderson Cooper, the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning CNN prime-time anchor, will host a new Sunday prime-time series for the cable news network called “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ariana Madix isn't getting publicly sucked into the "Scandoval" cheating drama that has consumed the cast, fans and juggernaut ratings of Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules." Not yet, at least.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Baseball legend Reggie Jackson tells his story, his way, in "Reggie," an enlightening portrait of the Hall of Famer as well as an insightful look at the role race has played, and continues to play, in America's pastime.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Hip-hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history, and now Public Enemy’s Chuck D has committed himself to explore its origins. Chuck D rounded up several rap greats — including Ice-T, Run DMC and MC Lyte — who offered their firsthand accounts about the anthology of hip-hop in a four-part series “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World.” The series is streaming on PBS platforms through Thursday. It delves into the history of hip-hop including the genre’s radical rise from the New York City streets, creating a platform for political expression and being a voice for social justice.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Richard III didn’t need a horse for his kingdom. He just needed Philippa Langley. Langley was a single mother and amateur historian living in Edinburgh, Scotland, who became increasingly obsessed with the English monarch long portrayed as one of the great villains of history. Stephen Frears' “The Lost King” dramatizes the true tale of Langley's dogged pursuit to unearth Richard's true story and long-lost remains. It’s the kind of comic, eminently British underdog story that Frears excels at, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. And with Sally Hawkins playing Langley, “The Lost King” makes for a sturdy and modestly stirring tale of reappraisal.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Succession'
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 3/18/2023
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Writer-director Zach Braff takes on a host of big picture issues, from grief and loss to trauma to the opioid crisis, in "A Good Person," by far his best and most realized film to date.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s new album, “Mélusine,” mixes original tunes and inventive interpretations of material dating back as far as the 12th century. It draws from jazz, Broadway, the Caribbean and more. The album was inspired by a European fable involving a hunting accident, pivotal bathing scenes and a marriage that goes sour. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the narrative is confusing — like a dream about a dream — but fascinating. He says Salvant never hits a false note, navigating tricky melodies with ease and playfulness. The album will be released Friday.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — When the new Bumbershoot crew put their first arty foot forward last month, outlining plans to make the long-running festival about more than music again, it was meant as a statement. But Steven Severin, a Seattle concert promoter who co-owns Neumos and has thrown shows in this tow…
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash “deteriorated abruptly” after the incident, a doctor testified in a Park City, Utah, court on Wednesday.
‘The Night Agent’ review: An action-thriller that’s less ‘Jack Ryan,’ more ‘Three Days of the Condor’
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In “The Night Agent,” a young, square-jawed FBI agent runs afoul of his bosses and is relegated to a desk job on the overnight shift in the basement of the White House. His purpose: To monitor an emergency phone line that never rings. And then one night it does. Propulsive and smart, the 10-…
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Josh Segarra is one of Hollywood's rising stars thanks to a list of memorable credits including roles on HBO Max's “The Other Two” and Broadway's “On Your Feet!” This month, Segarra also appears in the latest movie in the “Scream” franchise, “Scream VI,” as the boyfriend of Melissa Barrera's character. He also is one of the stars of the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” debuting March 29. Based on the novel by M.O. Walsh, “The Big Door Prize” is created by David West Read, who also was a writer and producer on “Schitt's Creek.”