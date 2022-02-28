The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Issues related to media publicity and a gag order as well as a concern over a lack diversity among attorneys representing those killed or injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival were discussed during a court hearing on Tuesday.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a quilling experience for all.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Cable news viewership jumped during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Fox News Channel leading the way and CNN showing the most dramatic increases.
- AP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he's running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Another year, another Oscars controversy — and another effort by academy leaders to tamp down criticism of their decisions.
- Cape Cod (Mass.) Times
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of anti-casino residents in Taunton, where the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans a $1 billion resort casino, are suing the federal government for a second time over tribal reservation land rights.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Sophia Bush acted opposite Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz for years on their series “One Tree Hill,” but reuniting with them on screen a decade after the series finale on her CBS medical drama “ Good Sam ” caught her off guard.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Elliott took “The Power of the Dog” personally. And not in a good way.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Dior’s affirmed feminist designer Maria Grazia Chiuri used the male gaze, as reflected in female oil portraits across the centuries, to make a fashion statement on female empowerment and subjugation. But Tuesday’s feisty ready-to-wear display in Paris, set in the splendid Tuiler…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fox Nation is getting a piece of "Yellowstone."
- By The Associated Press
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
This time, Franz Ferdinand is staying out of Europe during a war.
Ellie Goulding, Jamila Woods announced for Versa, a new women-led music and comedy festival this summer in Chicago
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Liz Phair and Monica will be among the acts to perform at the inaugural Versa, a festival featuring music, comedians and more produced by new production company Four Leaf Productions. Dubbed as “the biggest women-led and women-powered” festiv…
- AP
PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims that included property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — So, there is life after Danity Kane – and apparently, it’s on the Great White Way.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Trevor Noah is calling out a double standard in media coverage of the crisis in Ukraine in comparison to devastation in other regions such as Africa and the Middle East.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it to Poland after fleeing Ukraine amid Russian invasion
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dancing with the Stars” professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy made it into Poland on Tuesday after fleeing his native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
The family of the late “Glee” star Naya Rivera has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the actress’ tragic drowning in a Southern California lake nearly two years ago.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — When the flood came, it came hard on a sizzling July day in 1986 on the construction site at what was then called the Chicago Historical Society. A water main cracked and it took more than three hours to stop the flow.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Like Thanos and his stones, Disney+ has finally collected all of the Marvel series.
Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked after sharing fake CNN report claiming Steven Seagal is with Russian troops in Ukraine
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Podcaster, racial epithet flinger and COVID misinformation spreader Joe Rogan has logged yet another embarassing gaffe, posting fake news about Russia, Ukraine — and actor Steven Seagal.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The history of collaboration between Black women artists; the legacy and thriving state of classical music in the Americas; the untold stories of women who lived during the California Gold Rush; and an immersive, multimedia exploration of the work of three historic female compo…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
This week sees the release of "The Batman," the latest big screen take on the Dark Knight, the top dog when it comes to our cinematic superheroes.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sony Pictures Entertainment is consolidating its anime businesses under the Crunchyroll banner to better compete in the growing streaming market for Japanese animation.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
There’s an interesting content pipeline happening right now, as viral articles, podcasts and documentaries are turned into various series with movie stars stepping into these fictionalized adaptations of splashy true-life scandals. That trend reaches boiling point this spring, with several o…
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As Ukraine continues to defend itself against a Russian invasion, Netflix said it does not plan to comply with a regulation to carry Russian state programming in that country.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
There’s this kid named Bruce Wayne. Rich. His parents were murdered. He lives with his butler in Gotham City. Likes gadgets, and cars, and absolutely abhors criminals. He’s got a thing for bats, too. Maybe you’ve heard of him?
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As Ukrainian civilians face the terror of a Russian military barrage advancing on Kyiv, art scholars have begun decrying fallout of another kind: the destruction of the country's cultural heritage, including the apparent burning of the Ivankiv Museum about 50 miles north of the…
- By The Associated Press
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The story of the Four Tops, the famous Motown harmony group, began at a high school graduation party in Detroit, when four young men were hoping to impress the girls with an impromptu performance.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay (Minotaur)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ question the motives of a Silicon Valley startup
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the mystery of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick wasn’t about how he lost the reins of the ride-share company. It was about why he put the pedal to the metal at all.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For the last month, PJ Masten says her Facebook inbox has been filled with death threats.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — During one of her final days on the set of "Euphoria" Season 2, background actor Nathia Rodriguez accidentally wore a skintight black dress nearly identical to main cast member Alexa Demie's.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For movie producers, “development hell” — Hollywood speak for a seemingly endless period of script rewrites and director hirings before getting the studio’s green light for production — is typically a bad sign.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Sierra Ferrell honed her music busking on street corners and playing for fellow travelers on freight trains
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Acclaimed troubadour Sierra Ferrell is not the only young singer-songwriter to react enthusiastically at the mere mention of Bob Dylan and the underappreciated American folk music master Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten.