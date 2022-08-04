The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.
- The Advocate
A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim's fears met the standard for holding him without bond. Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won't appeal the judge's ruling.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Kid Mero wants to make everyone claro about his split with Desus Nice.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Record executive and producer Irv Gotti revealed that he was in love with singer Ashanti during an upcoming episode of the "Drink Champs" podcast.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In “Bodies Bodies Bodies” a group of obscenely wealthy young 20-somethings decide to ride out a hurricane at one of their family mansions, drinking, doing drugs and partying. But things quickly devolve when a dead body turns up and the cell phone service goes out in director Halina Reijn's English-language debut. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Bodies Bodies Bodies” might just be the first great Gen Z thriller, a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege set inside an escalating murder mystery. Rated R, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” opens in New York and Los Angeles Friday and expands on Aug. 12.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The directors of "Batgirl" are speaking out after Warner Bros. abandoned plans to release the superhero film on HBO Max.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jane Fonda is opening up about her decision to get a face-lift and why she stopped spending money on cosmetic procedures.
Movie review: Apple TV+ release ‘Luck’ has appeal but can’t stand with big-screen counterparts from Pixar
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
How much does luck influence our lives? Are some people lucky? And, conversely, are some people unlucky?
- AP
The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year has been sentenced to a year in jail, in keeping with a promise the judge made when the man pleaded guilty in May. Charles Polevich, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence in the crash on New York’s Long Island, was also ordered Wednesday to pay a $5,000 fine and had his driver’s license suspended for six months. Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, suggested his client may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash and that he wasn’t fully aware of what had happened when he fled.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jake Gyllenhaal has some big shoes to fill.
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ animated series confirmed for Paramount+ and Comedy Central
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Rock is getting animated for his next gig.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Mason Alexander Park has told the story of how they were selected to play Desire in Netflix's "The Sandman" ad nauseam at this point. And yet, it still hasn't gotten old.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Country music star Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of a fan whom police say fell from an escalator at his concert in Denver on Saturday.
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
From its opening line — "This is a reminder" — to the lush vocals dripping off a sweaty house groove, "Cozy," the second track on Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," may not have the distinction of being the first single, but it sure feels like the album's north star.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Country singer Brooke Eden is deep in love and ready to get married, but it was a journey of self love to get there. The Florida-born singer was struggling with her physical health after years on the road touring and she decided it was time to re-introduce herself to her fans. Eden came back in 2021 with a trio of sunshiny singles and came out publicly as queer. Now engaged, her followup EP this summer “Choosing You” goes deeper into her personal growth and resilience. Eden says she never truly understood heartbreak and love songs until she fell in love.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Some of the people involved with the making of “Prey” are very proud of the science-fiction action movie’s Native American representation.
- Chris Hewitt and Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Thirteen Lives'
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Devery Jacobs was thrilled as she filmed the pilot for FX's "Reservation Dogs" two years ago. The coming-of-age story about a group of mischievous teens on a Native American reservation in rural Oklahoma reflected her own experience, and she felt personally invested in the project.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Though we’re more than halfway through 2022, there are still a ton of live events scheduled through the end of the year.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Hollywood's most prestigious organization is under new management.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Demi Lovato further embraced the fluidity of their gender identity with an update to their preferred pronouns.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. has scrapped plans to release a nearly finished "Batgirl" movie that was planned for the streaming service HBO Max, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.