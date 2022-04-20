Actor Johnny Depp is testifying in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but prior to Tuesday the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers. Both sides have sought to introduce embarrassing details about the other during testimony. And both sides accuse the other of being the aggressor in acts of physical violence during their brief marriage. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.