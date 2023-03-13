The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Chancellor Scholz proud of German antiwar film's 4 Oscars
  • By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed pride that the German antiwar movie “All quiet on the Western Front” won four Oscars, including best international film. “Congratulations on four Oscars!” Scholz tweeted on Monday. “It is a huge success for the German film, one can be rightly proud of it.” Referring to the war in Ukraine, Scholz added that "especially in these difficult times, it shows unmistakably how terrible and inhumane war is.” The Netflix film starring Felix Kammerer was directed and co-written by Edward Berger. As well as best foreign film, it won for cinematography, production design and original score.

Oscar Moments: Moms get special praise on feel-good night
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

The Slap? What slap? Sunday’s Oscar ceremony felt more like a big hug, its heartwarming and heartfelt speeches a potent antidote to the uneasy memory of last year’s Will Smith incident. Many of these speeches came from the cast and creatives of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the joyfully chaotic film that swept the top awards. Directors the Daniels and actors Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh provided emotional highpoints on a night that made history for Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood and saw almost everyone thank Mom – and poignantly.

Japan’s Kenzaburo Oe, awarded Nobel for poetic fiction, dies
  • AP

A Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd. says Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe has died of old age. He was 88. His darkly poetic novels were built from a childhood during Japan’s postwar occupation and parenthood with a disabled son. He was the second Japanese winner of the Nobel in literature. The 1994 citation said his works had poetic force and merged life and myth into a disconcerting picture of human predicament. His eldest son was born with mental disabilities, and Oe’s works often had a damaged or disabled character with symbolic significance.

Michelle Yeoh's mom tearful, proud of 'little princess'
  • AP

Michelle Yeoh’s mother cried for joy for her “little princess" when the Malaysian became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar. Yeoh's family and two Cabinet ministers were among the supporters at a special Academy Awards viewing party Monday morning in Kuala Lumpur. Janet Yeoh praised the actor as a filial daughter and said she “made Malaysia proud.” At the ceremony, Yeoh dedicated her award to her mother and said “all the moms in the world” were the real superheroes. Her trophy for her performance as a laundromat owner was one of seven Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Was this the 'Year of the Comeback' at the Oscars?

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — This year's acting prizes were marked by a recognition of veteran performers, some in what can only be called comebacks. Others may have never gone away, but they have never before received the acclaim and prestige of an Academy Award.

Review: Jimmy Kimmel delivers an uncontroversial, slap-free Oscars

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Academy Awards, wherein golden statuettes are bestowed upon heroes of motion picture arts (and sciences), took place once again Sunday night, for the 95th time, with the traditional invocations, celebrations and ritual naming of the dead. And as has happened since before an…

Ruth Carter makes history as the first Black woman to take home 2 Academy Awards

  • Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — With her win tonight for her work designing the costumes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” legendary costumer Ruth E. Carter becomes the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards. She also is the first person to win in the category for both an original film and its sequel.

Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history
  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press

Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once. The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for playing a Chinese character in “The Good Earth.” Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of a Chinese immigrant wife and mother.