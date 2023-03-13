The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press
-
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed pride that the German antiwar movie “All quiet on the Western Front” won four Oscars, including best international film. “Congratulations on four Oscars!” Scholz tweeted on Monday. “It is a huge success for the German film, one can be rightly proud of it.” Referring to the war in Ukraine, Scholz added that "especially in these difficult times, it shows unmistakably how terrible and inhumane war is.” The Netflix film starring Felix Kammerer was directed and co-written by Edward Berger. As well as best foreign film, it won for cinematography, production design and original score.
- Vahe Gregorian - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a Zoom news conference last week featuring six “Ted Lasso” cast members, questions were submitted from news outlets all over the world: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sticking the landing of the year's most popular drama is not an enviable task, and "The Last of Us" set its own high bar heading into Sunday night's finale. The zombie drama showed itself to be the rare video game adaptation, on the big or small screen, that honored its source material while…
Review: ‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway with Jessica Chastain and Michael Patrick Thornton: It’s all in your head
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Experiencing the fascinating new revival of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” which reduces the iconic proto-feminist drama to its barest thematic essentials, is not unlike listening to a podcast. For anyone interested in Broadway trends, here is a remarkable example of how the ris…
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A walk, she decided. That would help. Just some time to process everything.
- Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shakira has both set and shattered numerous music chart and world records.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
The Slap? What slap? Sunday’s Oscar ceremony felt more like a big hug, its heartwarming and heartfelt speeches a potent antidote to the uneasy memory of last year’s Will Smith incident. Many of these speeches came from the cast and creatives of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the joyfully chaotic film that swept the top awards. Directors the Daniels and actors Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh provided emotional highpoints on a night that made history for Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood and saw almost everyone thank Mom – and poignantly.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
A Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd. says Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe has died of old age. He was 88. His darkly poetic novels were built from a childhood during Japan’s postwar occupation and parenthood with a disabled son. He was the second Japanese winner of the Nobel in literature. The 1994 citation said his works had poetic force and merged life and myth into a disconcerting picture of human predicament. His eldest son was born with mental disabilities, and Oe’s works often had a damaged or disabled character with symbolic significance.
Publisher says Japanese writer Kenzaburo Oe, who was awarded literature Nobel for his darkly poetic fiction, died at 88
- AP
-
Publisher says Japanese writer Kenzaburo Oe, who was awarded literature Nobel for his darkly poetic fiction, died at 88.
- AP
-
Michelle Yeoh’s mother cried for joy for her “little princess" when the Malaysian became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar. Yeoh's family and two Cabinet ministers were among the supporters at a special Academy Awards viewing party Monday morning in Kuala Lumpur. Janet Yeoh praised the actor as a filial daughter and said she “made Malaysia proud.” At the ceremony, Yeoh dedicated her award to her mother and said “all the moms in the world” were the real superheroes. Her trophy for her performance as a laundromat owner was one of seven Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Academy Awards’ In Memoriam forgot a few Hollywood greats.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — This year's acting prizes were marked by a recognition of veteran performers, some in what can only be called comebacks. Others may have never gone away, but they have never before received the acclaim and prestige of an Academy Award.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Academy Awards, wherein golden statuettes are bestowed upon heroes of motion picture arts (and sciences), took place once again Sunday night, for the 95th time, with the traditional invocations, celebrations and ritual naming of the dead. And as has happened since before an…
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A24, the studio behind best picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," already had an enthusiastic following for its highbrow films and edgy, youthful tastemaker reputation.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t win quite everything everywhere all at once. But it came pretty darn close.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — That wasn't Jenny, that was an impostor donkey!
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It will surprise few people and interest fewer to hear that the motion picture academy’s choice for best picture of the year was a far cry from my own. That happens most years anyway, and it’s long been the prerogative (some would say the obligation) of film critics and Oscar v…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — International icon Michelle Yeoh made history Sunday by winning the Oscar for lead actress, the first Asian ever to triumph in the category.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Brendan Fraser, whose career has featured both meteoric success and semi-obscurity, celebrated perhaps his finest hour Sunday, winning the Oscar for lead actor for his performance in “The Whale.”
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With her win tonight for her work designing the costumes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” legendary costumer Ruth E. Carter becomes the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards. She also is the first person to win in the category for both an original film and its sequel.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jamie Lee Curtis weighed in Sunday on the debate surrounding gendered Oscar categories after winning the Academy Award for supporting actress.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Do you know ... naatu? The academy proved it does Sunday night when the heel-tapping "Naatu Naatu," from Indian blockbuster "RRR," won the Oscar for original song, making history in the process.
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
-
Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once. The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for playing a Chinese character in “The Good Earth.” Yeoh appeared a lock after winning seemingly every award everywhere, including the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, for her nuanced portrayal of a Chinese immigrant wife and mother.