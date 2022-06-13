The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

‘Father of the Bride’ director talks remaking a classic for a new era

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Though there are plenty of exciting new films coming to movie theaters this summer, timely updates of timeless stories have become something of a niche streaming specialty in 2022. From the Jane Austen-inspired “Fire Island” on Hulu to the most recent “Cheaper by the Dozen” update on Disney+…

AP

John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band discusses his ALS diagnosis

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Three years ago, John Driskell Hopkins was on stage with Zac Brown Band when he noticed he wasn't able to strum his banjo as quickly as he had before. He couldn't jump around the stage the way he used to. He was having balance issues.

AP

Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler's suicide

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

Japan’s parliament has approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation in a move prompted by a bullied wrestler’s suicide and that is raising free speech concerns. Discussions on toughening the law followed the suicide of Hana Kimura at age 22. She was bullied on social media in 2020 after appearing on “Terrace House,” a Netflix show about people temporarily living at a shared house in Tokyo. Her mother was a driving force behind the amended law and said she has faced insults and accusations of allegedly using her daughter’s name to make money. The amended law will add a prison term of one year with an option of forced labor, a change from only short-term detention.

AP

Tony Awards spreads the kudos — with love for the entire team

  • Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)

It took an entire village to bring a struggling Broadway back. Even the people checking the vax cards at the theater’s doors, as COVID-era patrons fretted over missing curtains that had struggled to rise at all.

AP

List of winners so far at the 75th Tony Awards

  • AP

“Six: The Musical,” “MJ” and “The Lehman Trilogy” are among the early winners at Sunday's Tony Awards. “MJ” won three awards including choreography during pre-telecast ceremony honoring crafts workers who make Broadway shows look and sound so good. “Six," about the ex-wives of Henry VIII, won for best score and costume design while “The Lehman Trilogy” won for costume design and lighting design for a play. “Company” won scenic design for a musical, while the Michael Jackson musical “MJ” also took home honors for lighting and sound design. The Tonys, which are being handed out in New York, will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

AP

Tonys Latest | Michael R. Jackson reflects on his loop

  • By The Associated Press

It has taken playwright Michael R. Jackson almost two decades to take his musical “A Strange Loop” to Broadway and he says the recognition is a sort of validation. In the musical, we meet the character Usher, an unhappy playwright slumming as an usher at “The Lion King.” Usher is haunted by a Greek chorus of voices — his thoughts as well as homophobic family members — who pummel, undercut and berate him. Jackson says there’s a little Usher in him. “A Strange Loop” goes into the telecast Sunday with a leading 11 Tony nominations.

AP

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

  • AP

Roddy Ricch has been arrested on gun charges in New York City. The rapper was arriving to perform at the Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Saturday evening when police say a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. Police say a loaded firearm was recovered along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car are charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch's booking agency and record company.

AP

Andrew Giuliani says he's banned from debate over vax proof

  • AP

Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani says he has been barred from an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he's been vaccinated against COVID-19. The son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani held a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night. Giuliani says he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate. A message seeking comment was left with CBS on Sunday.

AP

Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Darren Criss’ favorite night of the year has arrived. It’s Tony Awards night. Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he’ll also be working. Criss and Julianne Hough are co-hosts of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he’s even written an original song about the show that he’ll perform, revealing “a bit of my nerdy proclivities.” Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.

AP

New Orleans' Voodoo Fest canceled for 3rd straight year

  • The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

Fans of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will have to wait a bit longer before the festival returns to New Orleans. On Friday, organizers confirmed on social media and the festival’s website that the event won’t happen this year. New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival, the French Quarter Festival and the BUKU Music + Art Project all returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Essence Festival of Culture is set for an in-person comeback in July. The Voodoo Fest is held annually in City Park and features national and local acts. It’s usually held on Halloween weekend. Organizers didn't give a reason for the cancellation. The last Voodoo festival was in 2019.