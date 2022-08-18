The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
Japanese media reports say fashion designer Hanae Mori has died at 96. She designed the wedding gown of Japan's empress as well as costumes for hundreds of Japanese films in the 1950s and '60s. Her elegant signature butterfly motifs were favored as a status symbol for working women. Mori also designed uniforms for Japan Airlines flight attendants and the Japanese team at the Barcelona Olympics. She was a pioneer of a generation of Japanese designers who became globally prominent, and her business extended to perfumes and publishing. The reports say she died Aug. 11, but no other details were immediately available.
- AP
-
The coroner's office says actor Anne Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed. Heche was 53 when her car plowed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5 and caught fire. Her family has said she suffered a severe brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. The coroner's office says she died Aug. 11, but she was removed from life support on Sunday so that her organs could be donated.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Piranhas, cellos and arson? The trailer for the upcoming show “Wednesday” has everything a girl could dream of.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Congratulations are in order for “13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, who revealed this week that she is engaged.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
In 1938, an American Jewish tourist traveled to his birthplace of Nasielsk, Poland, a small town north of Warsaw, with a new movie camera. In three minutes of footage he captured vibrant scenes of Jewish life, oblivious to the fact that in a few years, virtually everyone he filmed would be murdered by the Nazis. Many documentaries tell vital and poignant stories. Only a few, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck in her review, simultaneously make as urgent an argument for the existence of filmmaking itself as does Bianca Stigter’s “Three Minutes: A Lengthening,” a heartbreaking work based on the 16mm footage that now serves as a crucial memorial. In theaters Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Adrienne Bailon has some cheetah-licious news to share.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Randy Rainbow has built a career on his musical parody videos, and he's up for his fourth Emmy nomination. But his competition in the short-form variety series category includes heavyweights James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” has nabbed the award the past three years. Rainbow says it's an honor to be nominated along with Corden. But he also jokes that TV academy voters could throw the award to “the little guy" once in a while. Rainbow, who pokes fun at politicians in his YouTube show, is on a national concert tour scheduled through December. The Emmys are Sept. 12.
- AP
-
Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood. He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and ordered to return to court on Nov. 2. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to stay away from the former friend. Mayers has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
- Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Detroit's acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir is tackling gun violence in its latest song and video, a powerful rendition of the Guns N' Roses' 1987 hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine."
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Mariah Carey’s annual push to take over Christmas came early this year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kanye West is getting hate on social media for his unusual sales approach to his Yeezy collaboration with Gap.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“I don’t want to be a Hulk. I just got my own office!”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fans of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will be able to tune in live as some of music’s biggest stars take part in a tribute concert.
Q&A: Jim Belushi has done his stretches and is ready to kick off first Blues Brothers Con with Dan Aykroyd
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Days away from the inaugural Blues Brothers Con, one starts to wonder: Do I have my suit pressed, and are my hat and shades at the ready to “shake a tail feather"?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Months after his aphasia diagnosis, Bruce Willis found good company in a harmonica and musician Derek Richard Thomas.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — As Francesca Liddy, the put-upon receptionist to Saul Goodman, Dallas actor Tina Parker has been a recurring presence on the combined 11-season runs of Breaking Bad and "Better Call Saul" on AMC.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A $5 million cash prize to spend 50 days in an empty room— how hard could that be? This is the question posed by writer/director Mukunda Michael Dewil in the high-concept intimate drama “The Immaculate Room,” starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth.
- By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
-
The stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has laid bare divisions in Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim community. It has pitched a few who are denouncing the violence against fervent followers of the Iran-backed Shiite militant Hezbollah group who have praised the attack. One Rushdie defender has received death threats. The attack struck close to home among Lebanon’s Shiites. Rushdie's assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, is a dual Lebanese-U.S. citizen, and his father lives in a village in Hezbollah-dominated southern Lebanon. Matar’s mother has said she believes her son’s visit to the village of Yaroun in 2018 turned him into a religious zealot.
Prosecutor tells jurors R. Kelly trial on child pornography, other charges is about singer's "hidden" and "dark" side
- AP
-
Prosecutor tells jurors R. Kelly trial on child pornography, other charges is about singer's "hidden" and "dark" side.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Idris Elba is going to test his box-office appeal as a lead in a big, brawny thriller with the upcoming film "Beast," in which he plays a dad protecting his two teenage daughters from a rampaging lion in South Africa.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Olivia Rodrigo will help sing the praises of Alanis Morissette.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Snoop Dogg’s latest feat has landed him in increasingly rare company, speaking to the longevity of his cultural relevance.