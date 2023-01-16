The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Italian news agency Lapresse says film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in a Rome clinic at age 95.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and I have been talking for about an hour — more accurately, they've been talking, I've been listening — when Gleeson asks me if I thought there was a glimmer of hope at the end of their movie, "The Banshees of Inisherin."
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Wanna hear a part to my story I tried to hide in the glory/ And sweep it under the table, so you would never know?"
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — The eerily sweet voice of "M3GAN" originated in Jenna Davis’ bedroom closet.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
On one hand, a reminder of the fact that Barry Manilow is celebrating his 80th year on the planet this June will probably make longtime fans of the legendary crooner a.) shake their heads in disbelief, and/or b.) feel pretty old themselves.
- AP
-
Thousands of people have been lining up since before dawn outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former King Constantine. He died last week at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile. He mainly lived in London before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen without honors reserved for former heads of state in Tatoi. The site is the former royal estate north of Athens next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jeremy Renner commemorated the Season 2 premiere of his show “Mayor of Kingstown” Sunday as he recovered from a snowplow accident that left him critically injured.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Banshees of Inisherin" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third baby.
- By RYAN PEARSON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in “RRR.” S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, topping Netflix streaming charts over the summer. But the Academy Awards generally shun foreign films and over-the-top action movies in prestige categories. To give their film a final push, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes, mingle with the likes of Cate Blanchett at parties, and attend packed screenings like the one that featured a riotous dance party at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
- AP
-
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs. But Harry said in an interview published in British newspaper The Telegraph on Saturday that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive him.” He said that releasing his memoir wasn’t “trying to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves.” Harry also revealed that he worries about Prince William’s children. He said he felt “a responsibility knowing that out of those three children at least one will end up like me. The spare." Harry’s candid autobiography "Spare” sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published this week.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Lisa Marie Presley may have been dubbed a “rock princess," but she staked claim as a singer-songwriter, even as she bore the legacy of her father. Presley, who died Thursday at the age of 54, was the daughter of musical royalty and the face of the Elvis estate. But through her own songwriting and singing, her own truth came out in dark and honest lyrics. Over three albums, she worked with a variety of co-writers and collaborators, proving that she could do more than replicate Elvis. Her music even foretold what would her happen wen she died — she will be be buried at Graceland, her father's mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.