Musician Robbie Robertson, who died this week, is remembered by Scott Bauer of The Associated Press for the impact he had on his lifelong love of The Band and its music. Bauer recalls seeing The Band, minus Robertson, at his first concert in 1985 and the interviewing Robertson in 2002. Robertson discussed the release of “The Last Waltz” documentary and his memories of playing with Bob Dylan. He also spoke about The Band's breakup and wanting to honor their time together with a re-release of their concert film, “The Last Waltz.” Watching “The Last Waltz” has become for Bauer, and many others, a Thanksgiving tradition.