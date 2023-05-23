The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

AP

James Lileks: AM car radios are fading out

  • James Lileks - Star Tribune (TNS)

News item: Some carmakers are dropping AM radios from their new models because electric cars interfere with the signal. Your reaction: Gosh, what's next to go? Ashtrays?

AP

FX’s timely ‘Class of 09′ explores how AI may impact the FBI

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

In the second episode of the new FX on Hulu drama “Class of ‘09,” a senator in 2034 confronts FBI chief Tayo Miller (Brian Tyree Henry) about what she dubs “inexplicable arrests” of people who “have done nothing wrong.”

AP

Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait

  • By GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America

Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to amend it. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.

AP

With 2 essential films, Cannes finds haunting new prisms on the Holocaust

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Even before it entered its first weekend, the 76th Cannes Film Festival had claimed its first critical triumph and competition standout with "The Zone of Interest." An implacably chilling, entirely mesmerizing portrait of a family living in the shadow of the inferno, the movie was greeted at…

AP

Book Review: 'V Is For Victory' explores FDR's bid to win public and industry support during WWII

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

Craig Nelson chronicles the key battle President Franklin Delano Roosevelt faced as he worked to win over the public and industry's support during World War II in “V Is For Victory.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls the book a solid history of Roosevelt fighting back against isolationist tendencies brewing in the country and marshaling war supplies. Nelson's book features familiar figures such as Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford, but DeMillo writes that the profiles of lesser-known people behind the scenes are what makes the book stand out.

AP

Q&A: Liv Ullmann, cinema royalty and major Cannes draw, looks back

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Very few are capable of capturing people’s attention at the Cannes Film Festival like Liv Ullmann. At 84, Ullmann is unabashed cinema royalty, and directors have flocked to greet her at this year’s festival. Pedro Almodovar sought her out at a luncheon. Todd Haynes endeavored to get word to her that his latest film, “May December,” is inspired by “Persona,” the 1966 film that began her great collaboration with Ingmar Bergman. After meeting Ullmann, “The Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer pressed his hand against his chest to catch his breath.

AP

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the ‘Thor’ films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died. He was 58. Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday. Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.” On the small screen, he was Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role he said really got his career going in the United States.

AP

In Cannes, standing ovations stretch on and on — but they're designed to

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The Cannes Film Festival is on, which means stopwatches are out. Nowhere are the length of standing ovations at high-wattage premieres more carefully recorded and parsed than in Cannes. Did a movie garner a triumphant eight-minute standing ovation? Or did the audience stand for a mere four or five minutes? Such effusive displays of enthusiasm have come to be a hallmark of Cannes and, sometimes, a bit of marketing gimmick for films looking to resonate far from the Croisette. If Cannes, the world’s largest and glitziest film festival, stands for cinematic excess, its thunderous standing ovations can seem like its greatest overindulgence. No one needs a bathroom break?

AP

‘American Idol’ crowns winner of Season 21

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

An 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was crowned the winner of “American Idol” on Sunday during a moving season finale.