A Los Angeles jury has found “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape and failed to reach a verdict on a third woman's sexual abuse allegations. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson at his first trial in December. At the new trial, the judge allowed prosecutors to directly assert that Masterson drugged the women before raping them. The new trial also brought a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women were all members at the time, and the women say the church kept them from going to authorities. Masterson and his attorneys have denied all the allegations. Masterson will be sentenced at a later date.