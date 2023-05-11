Tens of thousands of fans have descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour. “Renaissance" is the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album. The success of the album landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history. Fans who had complained about the lack of music videos for “Renaissance” hits were in for a treat Wednesday. Video projections and animations took center stage. Some moments still felt intimate despite the impressive scale of the stage set. Beyoncé expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for traveling from afar to witness her perform.