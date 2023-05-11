The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
“The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where a custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to national acclaim. Part-time chess coach and full-time custodian David Bishop led his elementary and middle school teams to state championship titles this year, drawing comparisons to the Netflix series about a chess prodigy inspired by a janitor. Bishop’s coaching success follows a happy twist of fate. He took the school's custodial job after taking an early retirement package at age 50. He didn't even know about the chess club. Now, members of the team say chess has taught them to to be strategic and to consider the ramifications of decisions.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Someday, in the distant future, when you think back on the single mayoral term of Lori Lightfoot, when the name comes up and you hadn’t heard it much lately, what do you think you’ll remember? Any specific image? Or something closer to a mood? Set aside feelings of heartbreak, betr…
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mike Campbell is feeling grateful.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When composer Ramin Djawadi walked off stage at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019 – his music for the HBO series “Game Of Thrones” still echoing through the Cahuenga Pass – it felt like an ending.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Citing the current Hollywood writers strike, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos will not be attending next week’s PEN America Gala in Manhattan, when he was to accept a Business Visionary Award. PEN America responded by withdrawing the honor, saying the winner is expected to accept in person. The Gala, to be held May 14 at the American Museum of Natural History, is one of the year’s literary highlights and will feature the presentation of several awards, including one to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels. SNL has been off the air since the strike began May 2.
- AP
Tens of thousands of fans have descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour. “Renaissance" is the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album. The success of the album landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history. Fans who had complained about the lack of music videos for “Renaissance” hits were in for a treat Wednesday. Video projections and animations took center stage. Some moments still felt intimate despite the impressive scale of the stage set. Beyoncé expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for traveling from afar to witness her perform.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Francia Raísa recently opened up about the online harassment she has endured in the wake of her latest alleged falling out with Selena Gomez.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dolph Lundgren, known for "Rocky IV" and "The Expendables," revealed he is facing his toughest fight yet: cancer.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kelly Clarkson will be moving production of her daytime television talk show from Los Angeles to New York for its fifth season, which is scheduled to start this fall.
- AP
Multiple celebrities are in the mix for a minority ownership stake in the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Experts say the prospect would lift the team’s profile to new heights. It is also seen as a safe way for stars to park their money. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg have both confirmed their interest, while Toronto recording artist The Weeknd has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring. For film or music stars interested in owning a sports team, the opportunity simply doesn’t come around often. The deadline for interested groups to submit non-binding offers is May 15.
- By MICHELLE CHAPMAN - AP Business Writer
Ongoing strength at its theme parks and an improving streaming business propelled The Walt Disney Co. to higher profits and revenue in its fiscal second quarter. For the three months ended April 1, Disney earned $1.27 billion or 69 cents per share. That compares with $470 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago. After adjusting for one-time items, Disney earned 93 cents per share, matching industry analysts’ expectations. The entertainment giant has been working on trimming about 7,000 jobs as part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
OK, ladies, now let’s get information — about Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated Renaissance tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lady A singer-songwriter Charles Kelley says he nearly lost his wife and son amid his struggle with alcohol abuse, sharing details Wednesday about his emotional journey to sobriety and attempts to build their trust back.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tom Holland has a lot to celebrate: a forthcoming Apple TV+ series, a better understanding of his mental health and more than one year of sobriety.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sia has made room in her elastic heart for married life.
Hollywood legends Bergen, Fonda, Keaton, Steenburgen form friendship while making ‘Book Club’ movies
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Candice Bergen hatched the idea for a sequel to “Book Club” before the first had even come out. She decided that she, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton would have to go to Italy. The dream came true. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” out Friday, finds the women traveling to Rome, Venice and Tuscany. It’s part bachelorette party for Fonda’s character, who is getting married for the first time (to Don Johnson) and part bucket list fulfillment. Years ago, life had gotten in the way of a trip, and post-pandemic they’re all feeling a little more adventurous.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
The troubled mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and social media. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed, causing her to spiral. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers with a loyal following and pointed critics who objected to her style. Armstrong wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Although Henry Winkler's career has found resurgence in recent years thanks to the HBO series "Barry," the actor recalled a time when his options were gloomier.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Salt-N-Pepa dropped a bomb on Tuesday's episode of "Tamron Hall," and this one is for the fly mothers.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
What is Hollywood without screenwriters? No characters to play. No scripts to shoot. That’s as fundamental as it gets.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
There’s something strange about “Hypnotic,” the new action thriller from writer/director Robert Rodriguez, starring Ben Affleck. There’s a sheen of inauthenticity to the trailer for this film, in which Affleck stars as a detective working a bank robbery while wracked with guilt over the kidn…
Dolly Parton’s star-studded debut rock album to feature McCartney, Lizzo, Miley, Elton and many more
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
For her very first entry into rock ‘n’ roll music, Dolly Parton pulled out all the stops, thumbing through her rhinestone-studded Rolodex for collaborators.