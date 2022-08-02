The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial
Ap
AP

Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand Tuesday at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, No. 1 U.S. publisher Penguin Random House and No. 4 Simon & Schuster. King has expressed displeasure with the deal even though he is likely to benefit: The author has been published for years by Simon & Schuster. But he worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of his own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?
Ap
AP

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack as a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Jones says the case is an assault on the First Amendment. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. Jones appeared to sabotage his chance to fully argue that his statements were protected by refusing to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs. That led the judge to essentially declare the plaintiffs the winner before the trial began. Instead, the trial is about how much Jones must pay.

Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond
Ap
AP

Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond

  • By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press

A Louisiana sheriff says rapper Mystikal is again accused of rape. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a Facebook post on Monday that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery. The sheriff's office inmate lookup shows the 51-year-old is being held without bond on 10 charges. Attorney Joel Pearce says he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday. Pearce says he's supposed to meet with Mystikal on Wednesday or Thursday and will make a statement then. Pearce represented the rapper when prosecutors dropped rape and kidnapping charges against him in late 2020, after new evidence was brought. Those charges had kept him jailed for 18 months.

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Ap
AP

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

  • The Associated Press

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Ap
AP

‘Star Trek’ underutilized Nichelle Nichols. She was its heart and soul anyway

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The original “Star Trek” may have been canceled in 1969, but it is still with us. That three seasons of a television series could in those days produce 79 episodes led to a healthy life in syndication, which brought the voyagers of the starship Enterprise new generations of viewers and led t…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 7-13
Ap
AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 7-13

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 7-13 include “Captain America” actor Sebastian Stan, singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and rapper Kool Moe Dee. Singer J.C. Chasez of ’N Sync turns 46, actor David Duchovny of ″The X-Files” turns is 62 and singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees reaches 46. Other celebrities with birthdays include “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb, actor Anna Kendrick and actor Chris Hemsworth. Others with big days are rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot, actor Danny Bonaduce of "The Partridge Family,” actor Wayne Knight of “Seinfeld” and actor John Slattery of “Mad Men.”

Ap
AP

Movie review: Semi-animated doc ‘My Old School’ a stunning tale of deception

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

What kind of documentary do you have if the person your film is about is played by an actor lip-syncing that person’s words? This is only one of the intriguing questions posed by “My Old School,” a film in which all the flashbacks are at first animated and the animated characters are voiced …