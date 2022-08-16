The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
New seasons from two of NBC's "One Chicago" procedurals top the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 23.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Despite his long-established reputation of playing put-upon nice guys, Seth Rogen wants to make it clear: He does not want you to like him this time. He doesn't even like him this time.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
With ‘Bullet Train,’ Bad Bunny joins Camila Cabello, Desi Arnaz, others as a Latin music star who made jump to acting
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Music’s top stars keeping hitting high notes on the big screen, too.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — I was just starting to watch "The Last Movie Stars," the extraordinary documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, the greatest power couple in Hollywood history, when I saw the briefest, blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of the second season of HBO Max's "The White Lotus…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Reality TV shows create ridiculously artificial deadlines to amp up drama. That's the crux of shows like "Project Runway," "Lego Masters" and "Top Chef."
- Michael James Rocha - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Margaret Cho has a lot to say these days about a lot of things. Racism, Roe v. Wade, gay rights, women’s rights — all topics she’s delved into in the past. But this time, it’s different.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — After a year of substance-abuse treatment, Bam Margera has “never felt better,” the "Jackass" star and West Chester native said in his first interview appearance since starting his most recent journey to sobriety.
- By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press
-
A mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago has been painstakingly restored and moved. It was hidden behind a wall for years, and experts say it is a rare piece of art. The colorful triptych was painted by sign painter Ben Zion Black in 1910. It is now known as the “Lost Mural." Experts say it's a rare representation of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust. About $1 million was raised for the project. The renewed mural was unveiled this summer. Tours are ongoing.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles district attorney on Monday charged rapper ASAP Rocky with assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting in November in Hollywood.
- By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO - AP Retail Writer
-
Walmart says it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the retailer's shipping subscription service. The move is part efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks. Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports. The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department will no longer pursue an investigation into Anne Heche’s recent car accident, injuries from which led to the actor’s death on Friday.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
-
In “Long Gone,” a member of a legendary team of Chicago police detectives known as the Fantastic Four is shot dead in his bed. Unsurprisingly, the victim made a lot of enemies over the years, so there is no shortage of suspects. However, Detective Annalisa’s investigation soon threatens to uncover dark secrets the four have kept buried for years. So the surviving Fantastic Three attempt to discredit her by framing her for assault and murder. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says author Joanna Schaffhausen vividly portrays her complex characters and skillfully spins her twist-filled tale to a slam-bang conclusion.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
-
This year a picture of her naked back sold for $12.4 million, the highest price ever paid for a photograph at auction. Her name was Alice Prin, but she was better known in bohemian Paris in the 1920s as Kiki de Montparnasse. Cultural historian Mark Braude has written a new biography of the woman best known today as the muse of the American surrealist artist Man Ray. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the book is a riveting addition to the history of modern art. Published by W.W. Norton, “Kiki Man Ray” will be released on Tuesday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp is returning to the director’s chair.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hail ... Indiana? "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is a student at Purdue University.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
You can’t help falling for this casting.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz does not approve of a Scottish venue’s decision to remove him from the Edinburgh Fringe festival lineup amid allegations of “extreme” racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She made it out of Hawkins High School.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Top Chef" host and judge Padma Lakshmi is "relieved" that her ex-husband, author Salman Rushdie, is on the road to recovery after being stabbed multiple times at a lecture in upstate New York last week.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can ... to protect his mental health.
- AP
-
Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The workers at the museum known as MASS MoCA said Monday they have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The union, affiliated with the United Auto Workers Local 2110, represents about 100 full- and part-time workers, including curators, educators and professional staff. The museum will remain open during the one-day strike. A museum spokesperson said news of the strike was disappointing given that contract negotiations have been going well.