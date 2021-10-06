The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Religious idealism confronts a fractured family in Jonathan Franzen's sprawling new novel.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Brit Bennett is intrigued by performance, and her bestselling 2020 novel “The Vanishing Half” features a masterful one at its center: Stella, a light-skinned Black woman, leaves her small Louisiana town in the 1950s to begin a new life in which she passes as white. It’s a performance that be…
Young Adult and Marvel comic writer Samira Ahmed has characters who go on wild journeys — or punch through ceilings
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Samira Ahmed once owned a golden ball.
- Angela Ajayi - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A discovery in an old trunk leads to a life-changing trip.
- Connie Ogle - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Brothers take to the road in the latest novel from Amor Towles.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Inanimate objects speak in this thought-provoking novel.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Mark Gustafson's exhaustive nonfiction study examines the literary life and legacy of Minnesota poet Robert Bly.
What We’re Reading: This is a new column on books and reading — and it all goes back to Ray Bradbury
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — I told my editor I wanted to start a weekly column about reading and that I wanted to begin with Ray Bradbury and Gene Wolfe. Not because they’re science fiction legends and I’m a committed sci-fi reader — more like an enthusiastic toe-dipper. Not because they are sons of Illinois …
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America held one of New York's first major indoor literary gatherings since the pandemic began last year, as hundreds met Tuesday night for the organization's annual gala to honor writers, community servants, political dissidents and such prominent public figures as Walt …
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday.
- Lisa Gutierrez - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
-
Comedian Patton Oswalt is a puppet in his latest role, made of fabric with an oversized head and a shock of wild hair.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES —Hoping to reverse a pandemic-worsened ratings slide for its all-important awards telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that film and television producer Will Packer will produce the 94th Oscars ceremony.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After getting snubbed on the messy search for the next host of “Jeopardy!,” LeVar Burton is finally getting his flowers.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
"Girls Trip” producer Will Packer will produce next year’s Oscars, the film academy said Tuesday.
‘Lamb’ review: Woolly, low-keyed supernatural winner from Iceland is guided by ‘Dragon Tattoo’ star Noomi Rapace
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Blinding snow, heavy breathing from an unseen force: The first few seconds of “Lamb” suggests Liam Neeson has returned for another wintry exercise in human-on-human revenge.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Elijah Wood has a lot of memories from working on “The Lord of the Rings,” the wildly successful early-2000s film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson and produced by New Line Cinema.
- Matt Brennan, Justin Chang and Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fourteen years after TV’s most celebrated — and debated — cut to black, series creator David Chase returned to “The Sopranos” saga with a feature film prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Instagram's meltdown couldn't stop Britney Spears from thanking the #FreeBritney movement for the latest victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Mick Jagger wasn't around "when Jesus Christ had his moment of doubt and pain," as he sang late in the set, but he was actually around just after the Blitzkrieg raged.
- By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press
-
BERLIN (AP) — A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alan Kalter, the ginger-haired announcer and crooked straight man who served as David Letterman’s sidekick for two decades on CBS’ “Late Show,” has died.