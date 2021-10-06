The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

+9
Hundreds gather for PEN America gala, hosted by Awkwafina
National
AP

Hundreds gather for PEN America gala, hosted by Awkwafina

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America held one of New York's first major indoor literary gatherings since the pandemic began last year, as hundreds met Tuesday night for the organization's annual gala to honor writers, community servants, political dissidents and such prominent public figures as Walt …

BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars -- and tweets
National
AP

BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars -- and tweets

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday.

Entertainment
AP

Hoping to boost flagging ratings, film academy sets new Oscars producer

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES —Hoping to reverse a pandemic-worsened ratings slide for its all-important awards telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that film and television producer Will Packer will produce the 94th Oscars ceremony.

Entertainment
AP

What went wrong with the ‘Sopranos’ prequel: Our experts break it down

  • Matt Brennan, Justin Chang and Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Fourteen years after TV’s most celebrated — and debated — cut to black, series creator David Chase returned to “The Sopranos” saga with a feature film prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

World
AP

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

  • By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.