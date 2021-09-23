The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Patricia Cardoso's 'Real Women Have Curves' was landmark Latina cinema, but Hollywood shut her out. Until now
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Patricia Cardoso's eyes brim with tears, and she says she might cry. Tucked inside a Zoom box against the backdrop of a white-walled office, she knits her brow, bites her lip and takes a deep breath before continuing with her story.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
A year later than planned, Judas Priest has finally embarked on its "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour. Let the headbanging commence.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Project Red.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
If you thought the original "Night of the Living Dead" was too slow and not gory enough, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has a movie for you.
AEW continues to soar with its island of ‘misfit’ wrestlers, including new stars Adam Cole and Ruby Soho
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A few days after his WWE contract expired, Adam Cole was lying in bed at 1 a.m., trying to figure out what to do next.
- AP
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Robert Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85.
- By BERNAT ARMANGUE - Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Godfather of Black Cinema has died.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking playwright, musician and movie director whose work ushered in the “Blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, has died. He was 89.
- By JORGE GARMA - Associated Press
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The audience watching the searing and provocative “Slave Play” on Broadway often caught a glimpse of themselves onstage — in more ways than one.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Most playwrights who dip their toes into musical theater for the first time go small. Not Katori Hall: Her first assignment was to capture the life of a musical giant — Tina Turner.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nothing says spooky season like a new memoir from Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, which contains a major revelation about her real-life identity.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
“Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears expects her 13-year conservatorship to end this fall, but she wants her father removed from the controversial arrangement immediately, her lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The journey from stage to screen, so often a perilous one, has been particularly bumpy for “Dear Evan Hansen.”
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Simpsons'
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actually, it's been Joan all along.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Uma Thurman wants everyone to have the same choice she made: to get an abortion when they aren’t ready to be a mother.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been charged by New York federal prosecutors with perjury for allegedly falsifying emails to support his lawsuit against entertainment industry executives.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Al Harrington, the Hawaiian actor known best for playing Detective Ben Kokua on the original “Hawaii Five-0,” died Tuesday.