The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

National
AP

Robert Gentile, linked to Gardner Museum art theft, dies

  • AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Robert Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85.

Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
National
AP

Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking playwright, musician and movie director whose work ushered in the “Blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, has died. He was 89.

Johnny Depp: 'Not one of you' is safe with 'cancel culture'
World
AP

Johnny Depp: 'Not one of you' is safe with 'cancel culture'

  • By JORGE GARMA - Associated Press

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.

Tonywatch: Clint Ramos on designing a better Broadway
Entertainment
AP

Tonywatch: Clint Ramos on designing a better Broadway

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The audience watching the searing and provocative “Slave Play” on Broadway often caught a glimpse of themselves onstage — in more ways than one.

Tonywatch: Playwright Katori Hall 'reaching for humanity'
Entertainment
AP

Tonywatch: Playwright Katori Hall 'reaching for humanity'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most playwrights who dip their toes into musical theater for the first time go small. Not Katori Hall: Her first assignment was to capture the life of a musical giant — Tina Turner.

Business
AP

California man charged with perjury in Hollywood execs suit

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been charged by New York federal prosecutors with perjury for allegedly falsifying emails to support his lawsuit against entertainment industry executives.