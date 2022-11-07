“The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.