The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
New York’s highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime next year. Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. In June, an intermediate-level appeals court in New York upheld the conviction. Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, says, “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don't expect to see Chris Brown perform at an awards show anytime in the near future.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Real Housewives will strut over to Peacock.
- AP
-
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz might get to hear his wildly popular entrance music played in person next week. The NL East leaders say Australian musician Timmy Trumpet, who teamed with Dutch pair Blasterjaxx to create the song “Narco” that Díaz uses, will be at Citi Field. And if Díaz happens to get summoned to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, then Timmy Trumpet will perform the song live when he comes in from the bullpen. Díaz has been dominant this season, firing 100 mph fastballs. A huge part of his aura is his catchy entrance song.
- AP
-
A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network. The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008. The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees’ YES network and the Yankees’ broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime. The Yankees’ 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television on two outlets.
- By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
-
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour. Woods and McIlroy are part of a new media group called TMRW (pronounced “tomorrow”) Sports. Former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley is the CEO. The first project is called TGL. It's a tech-infused golf league that will feature six teams of three players for matches on Monday night. The broadcast partner hasn't been announced. It will be played in a custom-built arena. The long shots will be using a simulator. The short shots will be live. The 18-hole matches take two hours.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Twenty-five years ago, Brandy Norwood made what some might have considered the impossible possible by becoming the first Black actor to portray Cinderella onscreen.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
These are Rocky times.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
A top jazz producer and label owner and early producer of bossa nova has died. Creed Taylor was 93. The Lynchburg, Virginia native was a prolific force in the evolution of jazz — as a packager who helped introduce laminated covers and gatefold sleeves for LPs, as a producer with an ear for emerging talent and new trends and as the founder of Impulse! Records and CTI Records. He also produced a bilingual version of the bossa nova classic “The Girl from Ipanema,” one of the most covered songs of all time. Taylor’s son John W. Taylor said he died Monday in Winkelhaid, Germany.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Before diving into college life, "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp has landed a summer job by the pool. In a new interview with Flaunt Magazine, the actor revealed he's working as a lifeguard.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are finally in agreement: They want fans of their show to leave their children out of the drama.
- By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
-
A new lawsuit has exposed a rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products. Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut. They allege Newman's Own Foundation improperly decreased its mandated contributions to the daughters' own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 apiece per year, against their father's wishes. The foundation calls the lawsuit “meritless” and says best practices for philanthropic organizations do not allow for perpetual funding allotments to anyone.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Val Kilmer fans, rejoice: Iceman wants to play Batman — again.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Spirit Awards, one of the nation’s most prominent awards celebrating the best in independent film and television, will no longer divide its acting awards categories into male and female performances.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Capitol Records has dropped AI rapper FN Meka, less than two weeks after it signed the computer-generated rap artist to its roster.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Celebrity Jeopardy!” has quite the cast of competitors.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A young veteran with the weight of the world on his shoulders walks into a bank and almost shyly informs the teller he has a bomb in his backpack. But he doesn't want to rob the bank. He lets almost everyone leave. What does he want? The $892 he believes he is owed by the Department of Veter…
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - Associated Press
-
Drummer Jerry Allison, who played and co-wrote songs with rock pioneer and childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82. Holly’s band, The Crickets, broke through in 1957 with “That’ll Be the Day,” followed by six other Top 40 singles in just 12 months. Allison’s teenage girlfriend (whom he later married) was the namesake for the title of their hit “Peggy Sue,” which features Allison playing one of rock’s most celebrated drum parts, a rolling pattern called paradiddles. A spokesperson for Gold Mountain Entertainment, which manages The Crickets, confirmed Allison's death.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The tragic case of Brian Brown-Easley didn’t take the nation by storm back in 2017 when he walked into a Marietta, Georgia, Wells Fargo branch and passed the teller a note reading, “I have a bomb.” But attention was what the former Marine demanded, and deserved, in that moment of desperation…
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — The McAllen church that staged two unauthorized performances of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical "Hamilton" has apologized and will pay an unspecified amount in damages.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Part rom-com, part legal drama, “Partner Track” is the kind of frothy programming Netflix has been doubling down on that’s ideal viewing when your brain is fried and your feet are barking. It’s the glossy magazine equivalent of TV: Doesn’t require your undivided attention to be enjoyable, bu…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I have been reading through your audio equipment recommendations and I like the looks of the Cambridge Audio AXR100 receiver for my Dynaco A-25 speakers and Velodyne subwoofer. For a turntable I was considering the Fluance RT81 or the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB "improved by LP Gear" with…