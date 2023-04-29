The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Sports
AP

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers' playoff game

  • By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was back at courtside Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson was back in the Lakers’ downtown arena for the first time since last season’s opening game in October 2021. The three-time Academy Award-winning actor sat in his usual seats near the opposing bench alongside his son, Ray. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team during several eras of success after getting season tickets in 1970.

AP

Suns, Mercury unveil local media deal with RSNs struggling

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer

The NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced a new media rights deal that could pave the way for local sports broadcasts following the much-publicized struggles of regional sports networks. The Suns have partnered with Gray Television Inc., which includes three local TV affiliates, and Kiswe, which provides live streaming. Suns and Mercury games will be available for nearly 2.8 million households in Arizona, which the teams say more than triples the current number of Arizona homes both teams can reach. Games will be available in the Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma media markets.

Steve Austin 'vulnerable' in 'Stone Cold Takes on America'

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin missed out on many seemingly mundane experiences during his legendary, bloodied, broken-bodied rise to becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time.  But the six-time WWE champion is making up for lost time with his new reality series, “Stone Cold Takes on America.” The A&E series, premiering Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT, gives a glimpse into Austin’s post-wrestling lighter side—without his “Stone Cold” character—as he attempts to conquer activities like to bartending, bowling against seniors and live TV weather forecasting. “I was just trying to perform a job the best that I could...on one hour of training,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. "I don’t like to use the word vulnerable, but I guess I’m a little bit more vulnerable than Stone Cold.”

New this week: Ed Sheeran, Watergate and Pete Davidson

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Ed Sheeran, Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux co-starring in the comic Watergate-era series “White House Plumbers” for HBO, and Netflix hoping to convince Jewish singles to settle down in the series “Jewish Matchmaking.” Pete Davidson stars in a semi-autobiographical comedy series about navigating family, fame and relationships in “Bupkis,” which he executive produced and wrote, while Tom Hanks plays a man whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors in “A Man Called Otto,” streaming on Netflix.

Jodie Comer on Broadway echoes the pain and fury of the Trump rape trial

  • Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

NEW YORK — "Prima Facie," the one-woman play starring Jodie Comer now on Broadway, forensically examines the way rape survivors are put through the wringer by the judicial system. It's an ideal guide for understanding what E. Jean Carroll is up against in the civil trial against Donald Trump…

US principal forced out in 'porn' flap views David statue
US principal forced out in 'porn' flap views David statue

  • AP

A former Florida school principal who was forced to resign after students were shown an image of Michelangelo’s iconic statue of a nude David has viewed the masterpiece in person. The director of the Accademia Gallery in Florence said Hope Carrasquilla, her husband and two children, came to see the sculpture on Friday, right after they arrived in the city. Carrasquilla stepped down as principal of the school in Tallahassee, Florida, last month after one parent claimed the towering sculpture was pornographic. Others complained they weren't forewarned it would be shown. Its image was shown during a lesson featuring the Renaissance artwork. Gallery Director Cecilie Hollberg said in a statement that the ex-principal will find “welcome and solidarity” in Florence.

Review: All creatures great and small in 'Guardians 3'
Review: All creatures great and small in 'Guardians 3'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

When Peter Quill pressed play on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it would have been hard to imagine that James Gunn’s space opera would lead to something as sincere, poignant and kinda cornball as the trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “Come and get your love” has turned out to be a legit invitation, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Vol. 3” is a messy and overstuffed finale. But it's got heart. Gunn has taken a woebegone B-team or C-team of comic book oddballs and cast them into a cosmic tapestry of weirdos and misfits, ranging wildly in size, shape, color and dancing ability.

Smokey Robinson turns seductive with new album 'Gasms'
Smokey Robinson turns seductive with new album 'Gasms'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Smokey Robinson’s new album “Gasms” finds the 83-year-old in a frisky mood, with the Motown icon writing a collection for the bedroom, with yearning across its nine tracks. Just a few titles alone hint at that: “Beside You,” “I Wanna Know Your Body” and “How You Make Me Feel.” The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like “I Keep Calling You” and “Roll Around” written years ago melded with newer tunes. He admits it’s his most blatantly sexy collection and that jumps out with the title track, in which he tells his lover “You give me gasms.”

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' is 'Star Wars' storytelling at its best

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars" in 2023 is sprawling, a franchise with numerous animated and live-action streaming series, books and theme park lands. I suspect that most fans who are interested in the brand pick and choose their spots, rather than try to keep up with it all. My favorite element o…