The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Theresa Braine and Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
First, Maksim Chmerkovskiy danced with the stars, entertaining millions. Now he and painter Davood Roostaei are using their art to save lives and support Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
Very few bands can boast the wide-ranging influence of Roxy Music.
Irish American Movie Hooley moves to new locales this year, with an Irish ghost story, an Irish homecoming and American memories of Sept. 11
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — In addition to the many other creative activities of Mike Houlihan, which have included actor, writer, radio host and political consultant, he became a film festival impresario nearly a decade ago and is still at it, happily.
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
DENVER — David Byrne would like you to consider one more thing on top of the global pandemic and societal chaos currently taking up space in your brain: the fallibility of the human mind.
- AP
-
Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, "A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. The Spanish director tells Deadline Hollywood "I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.” A new director has not been announced yet by Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company. “A Manual for Cleaning Women” is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin.
- Pamela Miller - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Cranky and wise, Minnesota essayist salutes the things that matter most.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A page-turning historical thriller about a manhunt for the killers of an English king.
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's the sunny beaches and the Golden Gate that make it onto the postcards. But look at a topographic map of California and you'll see that one of its defining features is the Central Valley, a 450-mile-long basin of agricultural heartland, source of almonds and fruit bound for distant state…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
I should not worry so much, because reading slumps come and go. But every time one comes, I worry that it won't ever go. What if I've permanently lost my ability to concentrate? This is certainly possible, in this age of ever-distracting social media.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An ambitious novel charts the relationship between an ordinary man's travails and decades of geopolitical upheaval.
- Crystal Paul - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Although spring may be the herald of newness and renewal, fall boasts other beginnings — the start of school, the inevitable return of pumpkin spice, the launch of new TV shows and, of course, a slew of new books to read. To double up on the new and breathe some new life into the season usua…
- Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Stories of loss and grief from a writer unafraid to challenge himself.
Co-writing Michael K. Williams memoir, ‘Scenes from My Life,’ inspired bestselling author to find ‘larger purpose’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Michael K. Williams has become a best-selling author, one year after his shocking death.
'I talked to this guy Jerry Rice today, is he a big deal?' Meet the non-football fan who wrote an entire book on the sport
- Brittany Delay - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
A self-described science evangelist, Ainissa Ramirez is on a mission to make science less intimidating and more accessible by revealing how ingrained it is in our everyday lives, whether you’re a math lover or a football fan.
- Cynthia Dickison - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A beloved bookstore in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood is threatened for redevelopment. Chaos, hijinks and resistance ensue.
Attorney Alex Breland created the Visible Man Review, a book club for Black men where talk of culture, history and camaraderie is abundant
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The pandemic may have initially shut down a number of endeavors, but it reinforced the long-standing truth that reading is fundamental. One just has to show up to the Visible Man Review book club on the last Thursday of every month to bear witness to that.
- By MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken, amid somber pageantry, on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early Wednesday along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin is scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
It may not be fall on the calendar yet, but it is in the television ratings: NBC's “Sunday Night Football” is on top. The season's first Sunday night game, matching Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs against the Dallas Cowboys, reached 23.3 million people. That was about three million more than the season kickoff game between Buffalo and the L.A. Rams on Thursday. Football otherwise dominated the ratings. Getting a jump on the fall season, Fox's new drama “Monarch” was seen by just over 4 million for its premiere episode. Otherwise, the Nielsens prepared to say goodbye to “America’s Got Talent” until next summer.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For a stretch of time in the mid-2010s, the voice of PnB Rock was inescapable on hip-hop radio. Almost as soon as he arrived on the national scene from Philadelphia, he was in demand, a master of the hip-hop hook, soaring on YFN Lucci's "Everyday We Lit" and Kodak Black's senti…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in “The Good Nurse,” a chilling true-crime thriller for Netflix about a serial killer and the nurse that helped bring him to justice. The film, a Netflix release, is as much an inquiry into the for-profit hospital system that enabled such crimes. Chastain and Redmayne’s careers were, perhaps, always on a collision course. They're friends. Their similar red-haired, fair-skinned appearances have long been compared. At the 2017 Golden Globes when they presented together, host Jimmy Fallon introduced them by rapping “Chastain and the Redmayne” to the beat of “Insane in the Membrane.” “The Good Nurse” opens in theaters Oct. 19 and streams on Netflix Oct. 26.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The audience level for the 74th Emmy Awards hit a new low for the trophy show celebrating the TV industry.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lea Michele recently debuted as “Funny Girl’s” Fanny Brice and she’s already bringing in the big bucks.