The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Former President Donald Trump's decision to back out of Fox News' first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer. It also tests the network's ability to pivot yet again after what has been a tough year, paying $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit just as a trial was to begin, and firing popular personality Tucker Carlson shortly after the settlement. Fox debate moderators Bill Baier and Martha MacCallum say Trump's exit will give other candidates the chance to shine. Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox, says it was “a huge political miscalculation.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship, tying the knot in Malibu over the weekend just a day before Tropical Storm Hilary beset the Southland.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For whatever reason, Fyre Festival 2 is happening.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Months after Rihanna’s dramatic pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the singer and her partner, ASAP Rocky, have welcomed their second child.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district have launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for employees. Board members already are involved in two lawsuits with Disney. In the latest incident, board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General on Monday. They claim that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided employees of the governing district amount to unethical benefits and perks.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tori Spelling announced over the weekend that she was on her fourth day of a hospital stay without disclosing the reason for her hospitalization.
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
- AP
-
A New Mexico judge has set a February 2024 start date for the trial of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film. The judge on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe. Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set on Oct. 21, 2021. The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower that made him an executive producer.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“The Nun” star Bonnie Aarons is trying to conjure up the money she claims is rightfully hers.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Before Los Altos psychologist Eric FitzMedrud donned a pink tie and joined his wife for a date night to see the summer blockbuster movie “Barbie,” he was all too familiar with the anxiety that the character of Ken feels about his place in the world and in Barbie’s life.
- AP
-
Spanish singer Miguel Bosé says 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him, his two children and household staff for two hours while they ransacked the premises. Bosé wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.” Bosé said the gang took his car and other possessions before leaving. It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend. On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway in a robbery.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
Seventy-five-year-old Alice Cooper has more miles on him than a 1968 Volkswagen, and in any given year, he’s probably on tour somewhere near you. A frequent creator of concept albums about alcoholism, serial killers, nightmares and Detroit, the shock rock king offers up another one on “Road,” whose 13 songs all deal with aspects of life as a touring rock band. Songs like “Welcome to the Show,” “Baby Please Don't Go,” and “100 More Miles” give a peek at Alice Cooper on the road, from inside the bus. The songwriting is clever and catchy and Cooper's full backing band, with its three-guitar attack, wrote and performed all the songs with him in the studio.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lana Del Rey, who got some virtual tongues-a-wagging this weekend for wearing platform slides and white to a wedding that wasn’t hers, appears to be making it up to befuddled fans by announcing a 10-date fall tour.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Renowned for making sad tunes sadder, song stylist extraordinaire Bettye LaVette was strikingly upbeat the other day, for two reasons.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Charles Martinet has “mamma”-ed his last “mia” as the voice of mustachioed video game icon Mario.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Marcie would hate the latest "Peanuts" special.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Dylan might have lost his direction home again.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
When a band steps aside as it appears to be peaking, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, it sets itself up for a unique challenge. The Turnpike Troubadours took a hiatus from touring to deal with personal challenges. That came after their first five albums had turned them from an Oklahoma roadhouse band into a phenomenon. Now they're back with “A Cat in the Rain,” their first new album since 2017. The new album is rich with the tight sound that lifted them above the crowded country scene on the strength of the plaintive singing and vulnerable lyrics of front-man Evan Felker.
- By JOHN HANNA - Associated Press
-
A Kansas Department of Revenue spokesperson says the initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid a local weekly newspaper was legal. Spokesperson Zack Denney said Monday that it's legal to access the agency's driver’s license database using information obtained independently. The department issues licenses and its site requires a person's date of birth and driver's license number to get information. The Marion, Kansas, police chief led a raid Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record's offices after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her. The police chief has said he has evidence of possible identity theft and computer crimes.
- AP
-
Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down. Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador,” traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices. “It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
-
Saul Austerlitz tells the story of how the 2004 film “Anchorman” was made and grew a cult-like following in his book “Kind of a Big Deal.” The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo writes that Austerlitz makes a compelling and hilarious case that the film about fictional 1970s newsman Ron Burgundy deserves much deeper consideration. The book features fresh interviews with star Will Ferrell and others and includes details on ideas and cameos that didn't make the film. It also makes a strong argument for viewing the movie as a commentary on toxic masculinity. DeMillo says readers don't have to be fans of the film to enjoy the book.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Travis Barker knows small things can have big impacts — which is why he had a pitch-perfect surprise for a young fan and fellow drummer, who is blind.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bradley Cooper knows he’s “very lucky” to have gotten sober at such a young age — and to have stayed that way.
- By MIKE SILVERMAN - Associated Press
-
Tenor Freddie de Tommaso, who at 28 became an overnight sensation nearly two years ago after stepping in for a star who had taken ill, is so in demand that he sometimes has to turn down roles. The tenor, who studied at the Royal Academy of Music, is performing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in Puccini’s “Tosca” — his U.S. debut. In the 2024-25 season he’ll make his Metropolitan Opera debut in the same role. De Tommaso spoke to The Associated Press about his rise, his hopes to maintain his voice so he can sustain his career into at least his late 50s and the roles he’s most interested in performing as his voice develops.