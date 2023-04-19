A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled. Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5. According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”