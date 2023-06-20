The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The fifth installment in a beloved horror franchise tops the DVD releases for the week of June 27.
- Paul Guzzo - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — Andy Steinlen had a childhood crush on Ike Eisenmann, star of the 1976 blockbuster “Escape to Witch Mountain.”
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Netflix's first live stand-up special, Chris Rock's "Selective Outrage," was an all-around success for the streamer, landing among its Top 10 U.S. shows for the week and becoming Nielsen's most streamed comedy special in a measurement week, with 798 million viewing minutes. And…
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Meghan Markle “is all anyone is talking about,” one prominent Beverly Hills socialite said in an interview this past weekend.
- Richard N. Velotta - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
BURBANK, Calif. — While not as imposing as its bigger cousin on the Las Vegas Strip, Big Dome makes quite an impression in this office park near Hollywood Burbank Airport.
- August Brown, Kenan Draughorne, Suzy Exposito and Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As we approach the halfway mark of 2023, a few things have become clear: Regional Mexican music is having a moment, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” will never go away and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift probably could fill a stadium each every night for the rest of the year. Also, a ton of great songs…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Russell Simmons' daughters and ex-wife have taken to Instagram with claims that the music mogul has been emotionally abusive and increasingly volatile.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Linda Hamilton is trading in terminators for whatever Dungeons & Dragons monster will next come to life in Hawkins, Indiana.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
If you've seen any of the year's big movies, you may notice a recurring theme: None of them seem to know how to end.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former castmates of “The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini paid tribute as Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the actor’s death.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together over the weekend in a Father’s Day celebration post. This is Anthony’s seventh child.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
How do you convey how thankful you are for everything your parents have done for you?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and musician Cody Longo died in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, reportedly of chronic alcohol use.
- AP
Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on an assault charge.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
With temperatures rising, Milan designers focused on fluidity in dressing, allowing the body to move without constrictions. With one notable dissenter Monday, runways offered thigh-revealing Bermuda shorts for men as an alternative to trousers even for city dressing. Gone are the long shorts of streetwear brands. Giorgio Armani eschews shorts for city dressing — saying that they imply beach. Still, he conceded that a front-row influencer wearing Bermuda shorts at his morning show had done so elegantly.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alexis Michelle, a downtown Manhattan-born drag star, recording artist and activist, is ready for her long-awaited debut at a downtown Manhattan institution.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanna White is the 5:1 favorite to succeed Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” but there are plenty of other candidates on her heels.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Music producer Quincy Jones was hospitalized over the weekend after having a bad reaction to something he ate, according to a report Sunday.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In elementary school Christian Cooper found himself in a class that bored him to death. Little did he know that that class would spawn a lifetime passion and even a TV show.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
At 77, Dolly Parton is singing her heart out and her face off on two new songs from her forthcoming debut rock album.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pop star Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a concertgoer allegedly hurled a cell phone at her during a New York City show Sunday night, police said.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ “The Flash” opened in first place at the domestic box office over the weekend, grossing $55.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.