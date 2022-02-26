PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Mother of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity sues over ownership, assets

  • AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Pawn Stars” celebrity Rick Harrison is being sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show, according to court records.

AP

Gucci unveils Adidas collab during Milan Fashion Week

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Outside Milan’s luxury runway shows on Friday, two Ukrainian students held aloft signs reading “No World War III” and “No Putin” to draw attention to the war in their homeland and to urge the West to take harsher measures.

AP

Louis C.K. cancels shows in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

People who hate Louis C.K. had a dark reason to giggle Thursday as word circulated on social media that the canceled comedian was set to perform two nights in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion that began earlier in the day.

AP

Ukrainian filmmaker hopes burgeoning local industry perseveres

  • Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, local filmmaker Olga Zhurzhenko fled Kyiv, where she had been working on an animated feature, and drove to Odessa to be closer to her family. She was growing worried as she was joined on the roads by her colleagues and other Ukranians leav…

AP

Q&A with Tyler Perry on Madea character, new movies

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry made a big splash in 2018, announcing he was retiring his signature character Madea after 20 years and 11 movies, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide.