  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

This we knew already: Jennifer Lopez can rock a wedding dress — and a wedding rom-com. “Shotgun Wedding” puts the ageless pop star at a stunning island resort, where her character, Darcy, plans to marry fiance Tom (played by Josh Duhamel). But then those darned pirates arrive with their machine guns and take everyone hostage in, well, an infinity pool. Lopez, who stars and produces, has all the charm and style we love her for, but the film suffers from a bizarre tonal imbalance, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. It's either too cartoonishly violent to be either romantic OR comedic. Jennifer Coolidge is funny but left searching for good lines. It streams on Amazon beginning Friday.

Justin Bieber sells rights to 'Baby,' rest of music catalog

  • AP

Justin Bieber’s record-breaking pop hits from “Baby” to “Sorry” are no longer his after the superstar sold the rights to all his early career music. Nearly 300 works, including six of the pop star's albums, have been sold to the music investment company called Hipgnosis. The deal covers Bieber's publishing rights, copyright ownership and all rights to music he's recorded since his career started when he was 13. The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber, who is 28 years old. Hitmakers like Sting, Bob Dylan and Shakira have also sold their music catalogs in recent years.

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

“Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco has settled agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her physically, emotionally and sexually. Bianco's attorney said Wednesday that she reached the agreement in order to move on with her life and career. In the suit filed in federal court in 2021, Bianco alleged he brought her to the US from England under false pretenses and abused her while keeping her in his home. Manson's attorney called the allegations “provably false.” Manson has had two similar lawsuits dismissed, while at least one remains.

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Singer Elle King's rock music has always been banjo-based so her decision to release a country album just made sense. The heavily tattooed singer-songwriter with the bluesy voice spent years trying to figure out where she fits in musically, but motherhood has given her perspective and some peace of mind. King, who is releasing a new album “Come Get Your Wife” on Friday, said moving to Nashville and becoming ingrained in the country music community “unfolds more layers for me.” She wrote eight of the dozen songs on the record, which starts with “Ohio,” an ode to King's home state, and touches on her faith and motherhood alongside comical songs.

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Like most things, the title of Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” sounds better in French. “Un Beau Matin” doesn’t have that same rom-commy ring. But it’s kind of nice to imagine a moviegoer, expecting a Hallmark movie, strolling instead into Hansen-Løve’s sublimely melancholic drama about the ineffable impermanence of life. Yet for anyone, there’s a wistful, warm feeling when wandering into a Hansen-Løve film, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Hers are delicate dramas keenly tuned to the rhythm of daily life, and “One Fine Morning” is her most radiant film yet. It opens in select theaters Friday.

Questlove’s new Sly Stone documentary will stream on Hulu

  • Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s new documentary on funk pioneer Sylvester Stone is set to release on Hulu. “Untitled Sly Stone” was just acquired by Onyx Collective, a Disney brand focused on producing shows and films from creators of color primarily for Hulu. The release date hasn’t been annou…