The historic Boston church where the American Revolution started is taking on a new role. The Old North Church in the city's North End will host the play “Revolution's Edge” this summer, opening Thursday. It is the first time in the church's 300-year history to host a theater performance. The 45-minute play is set just the day before the battles of Lexington and Concord, on the precipice of the Revolution. It is centered around three real people whose lives are about to be upended by the impending war and explores what the events will mean for their families.