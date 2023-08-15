The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
When Tegan and Sara hit the road 10 months ago to play their new album "Crybaby," the indie pop duo wasn't sure what to expect on their first big tour in five years, says singer-songwriter Tegan Quin, who with her identical twin sister Sara Quin make up the indie pop duo.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A horror comedy playing with genre convention tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 22.
- Sarah Parvini - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Erik Passoja voiced a Belgian geneticist in a “Call of Duty” game nearly 10 years ago, he didn’t expect that his face would also pop up on an entirely different character.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — When Guns N' Roses rolled into Pittsburgh for the first time, they had the look of a band that would be unstoppable.
- James Lileks - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
We hear stories about celebrities who turn up in Minnesota, and no one bothers them. Lady Gaga is sighted in Minneapolis, but not thronged or annoyed. James Cameron turns up in Duluth, and the news reports say "everyone left him alone." It's so Minnesota. Oh, just let the man enjoy his pie.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
A&E is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by debuting a new show hosted by LL Cool J and Ice-T called “Hip Hop Treasures,” which is basically a hunt for iconic memorabilia from the ground-breaking genre.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Television has been the arena for electrifying watershed musical performances — the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” Queen at Live Aid, Tony Bennett’s “MTV Unplugged” — that become the stuff of legend: signal moments that are knitted into our understanding of an artist’s life.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the wee hours one spring day last year, a situation was unfolding just off Cairns, Australia, inside the Northern Sun luxury super yacht that’s at the center of Bravo’s “Below Deck Down Under.”
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Sound of Freedom" is the surprise box-office hit of the summer — and the latest cause du jour in the far right's culture war against the mainstream media. The thriller, from director and screenwriter Alejandro Monteverde, follows the journey of a rogue Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard (…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Blake Shelton’s days on “The Voice” came to an end months ago, but the country star is still platforming rising talent — this time it’s his stepson, Kingston Rossdale.
- Gannon Hanevold - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Lewis McCaleb is learning to wear his crown.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennifer Lopez recently danced the night away at a nightclub in Capri, Italy, where she treated guests to a surprise performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
While reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in federal prison, their loved ones and “Chrisley Knows Best” co-stars will star in a new series.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Clarence Avant, the influential music industry veteran and record producer known as “the Black Godfather,” was saluted Monday as a savvy dealmaker whose wisdom and compassion influenced generations of musicians — and politicians.
- New York Daily News - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Former “Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine doesn’t seem very sorry about using the N-word on the show.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Tommy Davidson will forever be known as one of the key members of the venerable Fox sketch show “In Living Color” in the early 1990s, offering hilarious impressions of M.C. Hammer and Michael Jackson.
- Jami Ganz and Jager Weatherby - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Despite battling terminal prostate cancer, Duran Duran alum Andy Taylor says he has been able to prolong his life for five more years thanks to an innovative new drug he recently started taking.
- Auds Jenkins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — When the shaman said it was time, Joua Lee Grande handed her camera to her teenage brother and took her place before the altar. Seated on the shaman's wooden bench in her parents' cramped north Minneapolis living room with a pair of ceremonial bells on her fingers and a black v…
CNN overhauls its program lineup with new shows for Abby Phillip, Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Following a year of turmoil in the executive suite and declining ratings, CNN is overhauling its program lineup.
- AP
-
Veteran broadcast news journalist and longtime WFPL-FM host Rick Howlett has died. He was 62. Louisville Public Media president and CEO Stephen George says Howlett died Saturday surrounded by family. Howlett began his career as a Kentucky newscaster in 1984 and joined Louisville Public Media in 2001. The station reports he hosted the midday newscast and a weekly talk show that he co-created in 2019. The station described Howlett as a trusted voice who will be remembered "for his kindness, intelligence, humor and professionalism.” Howlett was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. He is survived by his wife and son.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
Gregory Alan Isakov is the artist most likely to make you remind yourself who that is, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. His music is so sweetly and gently understated that it’s sometimes easy to forget the source. On “Appaloosa Bones,” Isakov’s first new album in five years, he only adds to the mystical aura he created in his earlier work. His new songs are relentlessly majestic, invariably soothing. There’s enough beauty in them to work as background music but enough substance to reward listeners who lean in more actively. It's simple, straightforward, and utterly evocative.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Christina Hall is speaking out after her parents finally made it to safety amid the deadly wildfires devastating the Hawaiian island of Maui — and particularly the historic town of Lahaina — to which she has personal ties.