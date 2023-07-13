The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
At least a dozen men have come forward this year to say they were sexually assaulted as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a boy band impresario who was one of the most powerful people in Japanese entertainment for decades. Similar allegations were ignored by most Japanese media in the early 2000s. The talent agency Kitagawa founded has promised to investigate, but Kazuya Nakamura told The Associated Press that it, and Japanese society, have still not fully acknowledged what happened to him.
AP
Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year. The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022. The Home Run Derby on Monday night drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles.
Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After some delays, “Barbie” will be taking a trip to the Philippines this summer.
Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Keke Palmer is ready to jump into the discourse that was spurred by partner Darius Daulton Jackson's online criticism of her.
David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamie Foxx is still recovering from an undisclosed heath issue that led to his hospitalization this spring.
Holly Aguirre - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Legendary percussionist and multi-instrumentalist Sheila E. was honored Wednesday with her very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Early on Wednesday, “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown was joined by Television Academy chair Frank Scherma to announce this year’s nominees for the 75th annual Emmys.
Tribune News Service (TNS)
The Los Angeles Times feature TV-WHATTOWATCH-ADVXX:LA, which moved as a Sunday advance, will no longer move on the Tribune News Service. The column has been discontinued.
Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape Nathan Fillion's sight.
Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
"Succession," the HBO drama about a family’s fight over their media empire, was nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, leading the annual race for TV industry’s highest honors.
Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — We don’t have to feel sorry for “the other guy” from “The Notebook” any longer James Marsden can now boast that he’s scored an Emmy nomination for playing himself!
By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it is more and too much of the same. There is no thrill, entertainment or insight to be gleaned in watching the myriad ways people can die by their own hand. It’s just awful, and this is not a film that grapples with the trauma, she says, calling it "two hours of drudgery.” The film streams Friday on Netflix.
By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There is quite a bit of history between the team behind “Theater Camp,” a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that opens in theaters Friday. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman are all, first and foremost, theater kids themselves. They’re also longtime friends. The ins and outs of all of their collaborations, musical workshops, web series, comedy videos and hours improvising would require a flow chart to process fully. But what it boils down to is when the four found each other, they didn’t want to let go.
Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Teaming up with Shania Twain, Hoda Kotb is certainly impressing us much.
Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is speaking out again after accusing a member of Victor Wembanyama's security detail of striking her in the face last week in Las Vegas.
By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Among the low-hanging fruits of satire, sleepaway theater camps would dangle about as low as social-media influencers and Def Leppard cover bands. But “Theater Camp,” a new comedy by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, energetically wades into the kind of mockumentary territory Christopher Guest would approve of. The spirit of “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman” is often present, for better and worse, in Gordon and Lieberman’s film. But theirs is a much more earnest, loving lampoon, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Theater Camp” may be tame for a parody but it's got the song-and-dance down pat.
Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — You can now refer to it as Bravo's "Emmy-nominated 'Vanderpump Rules.'"
Michael Ordoña and Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actress Yvette Nicole Brown of “Community” and “Big Shot” joined Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce this year’s Emmy nominations on Wednesday. The announcement streamed live at Emmys.com and on the Television Academy’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Judas Priest has officially been added to the Power Trip lineup, replacing Ozzy Osbourne in his originally scheduled Saturday slot during the three-day hard rock and metal festival taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio on Oct. 6-8.
By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on. He once stole half a million dollars from a bank before it officially opened by using a concealed pinhole camera inside the branch. Then there was the time he swapped a priceless jewel from an alarmed museum display case with a gift shop replica, Indiana Jones-style. Wired magazine called Blanchard the “world’s most ingenious thief.” Audiences can make up their own mind when Hulu airs the documentary feature “The Jewel Thief” on July 13.
Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Master P would like a word with Google after the search giant recently mistook him for Luther Vandross.
David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former “One Tree Hill” star Bethany Joy Lenz spent 10 years in a cult, she revealed this week.
Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
A lawyer for Jonah Hill is denying the latest allegations against him, this time by Nickelodeon alum Alexa Nikolas, who claims the “Moneyball” star assaulted her when she was a teen.