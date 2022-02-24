Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.