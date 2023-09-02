PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an entertainment empire, dies at age 76
- AP
-
- By BETH HARRIS - AP Sports Writer
-
Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves on a night honoring the Lakers franchise for which her father Kobe starred. The 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and went into the glove of Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. Betts wore Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and younger sisters. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.
- By DAVID BAUDER and JOE REEDY - Associated Press Writers
-
A dispute between Disney and Charter Communications has left nearly 15 million Spectrum TV cable television subscribers without some of their favorite networks. Sports fans are feeling it most acutely: The ESPN networks are off the air for the start of the college football season and during the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The cable company said Friday that a short-term extension to restore the network was rejected. These disputes are not uncommon but typically involve how much money a cable system must pay to carry certain networks. Charter says it needs more flexibility in what customers are offered at a time so many people are cutting the cable TV cord.
- By JONATHAN MATTISE - Associated Press
-
A federal judge has ruled law enforcement officials can’t use a Tennessee law that strictly limits drag shows to interfere with a local Pride festival this weekend. A U.S. district judge in Knoxville ordered District Attorney Ryan Desmond and other local law enforcement officials not to enforce the state law or to interfere with the Blount County Pride festival scheduled for Saturday. Event organizers sued after Desmond warned them he intends to enforce the new statute. Earlier this year, a federal judge across the state in Memphis ruled Tennessee’s so-called anti-drag show law was unconstitutional.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tom Holland just wants everyone to know that he loves Zendaya and that it's her birthday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Paris Jackson is seeking a restraining order against her accused stalker after he allegedly scaled her fence last week.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Blink-182 pressed pause on their European tour just hours before their first show, telling fans Friday that drummer Travis Barker had to race back to California to be with his family.
Telluride review: 'Poor Things' brings hot sex and Stone-cold brilliance to the film festival season
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — "We are all cruel beasts — born that way, die that way."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LeVar Burton is closer to officially becoming a game show host following his ill-fated attempt to take over “Jeopardy!”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Despite the best efforts of her physicians and loved ones, Celine Dion is struggling to find relief from the debilitating pain caused by the rare disorder that has kept her from performing over the past year.
Adam Sandler's 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' director defends him for casting daughters amid nepo-baby debate
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Adam Sandler caught heat for casting his real-life daughters in his latest Netflix film, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," and the film's director has come to his defense amid the "nepo-babies" debate.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s tragic death, a new documentary has been announced to honor the posthumous impact made by the gay college student, who died after being abducted, beaten and left for dead in Laramie, Wyoming.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann, who last month filed for divorce a second time from reality star and estranged spouse Kim Zolciak, has asked a superior court judge in Fulton County to grant permission for him to sell their pricey Alpharetta mansion, according to court papers r…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
One of hip-hop’s biggest hit-makers was mistakenly identified as a dognapper by police officials in northeastern Pennsylvania.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — When Austin Butler and I first met last October, he had just caught a red-eye back to L.A. from Cincinnati, where he was shooting Jeff Nichols' "The Bikeriders," an elegy to American masculinity, a rumination on the search for identity and, to a lesser extent, a paean to t…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — A film festival is a small world, and few worlds feel smaller, or more disarmingly intimate, than the one that comes together here in Telluride every fall. For a few days stretching into Labor Day weekend, filmmakers, decision-makers, cinephiles and more than a few enterta…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Bye-bye, Baby Kardashian!
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'One Piece'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ellie Goulding survived a close call with a firework in what some might call a miracle.