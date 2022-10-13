The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

System of a Down's Serj Tankian mixes music and painting in a new art exhibition

  • Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When people walk into Serj Tankian’s new art exhibition in La Cañada Flintridge, the Grammy award-winning singer of Glendale-based rock band System of a Down doesn’t just want them to enjoy the visual representation of his mostly abstract and mixed media paintings.

Lansbury's 'Sweeney Todd' co-star reflects on 'great artist'
AP

Lansbury’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ co-star reflects on ‘great artist’

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou were partners-in-crime on stage in “Sweeney Todd” and crime busters in episodes of TV’s “Murder, She Wrote.” The actors were also friends and admirers. They stayed in touch over the years after becoming the toasts of Broadway and Tony Award winners for Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical. Lansbury and Cariou made a point of speaking on their birthdays —  Oct. 16 for Lansbury, Sept. 30 for Cariou.  He guest-starred on a number of “Murder, She Wrote” episodes in the 1980s and early ’90s. The British-born Lansbury died Tuesday at age 96 in her Los Angeles home.

AP

Marvel postpones 'Blade' reboot hunt for new director

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

The Marvel Studios “Blade” reboot, which was set to start production soon at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia, has been pushed back to early 2023 after the original director departed.

Minka Kelly memoir 'Tell Me Everything' coming out May 2023
AP

Minka Kelly memoir 'Tell Me Everything' coming out May 2023

  • AP

Minka Kelly wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success. The actor and model known for “Euphoria,” “Titans,” “Friday Night Lights” and other shows is working on a book that publisher Henry Holt and Company calls “a gripping memoir of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding inner strength.” Holt announced Wednesday that “Tell Me Everything” is scheduled to come out May 2.  In a statement issued through her publisher, Kelly called the book a tribute to her mother and to all working-class single mothers.

CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show
AP

CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

CNN is launching its new morning show a week before the midterm elections, before a new set is even built, to try and take advantage of an expected bump in viewership at the time. The show will debut in temporary quarters in New York on Nov. 1. Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon were previously announced as hosts of the 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern show, which replaces the current “New Day.” It will be given the name of “CNN This Morning.” That's reminiscent of the former “CBS This Morning,” which both new CNN chief executive Chris Licht and his deputy, Ryan Kadro, once produced.

Pickleball, Colbert, other stars team up for charity special
AP

Pickleball, Colbert, other stars team up for charity special

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

The pickleball craze is getting the Stephen Colbert treatment for charity. Colbert will host CBS’ “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special featuring a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the players: Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim and Sugar Ray Leonard. Colbert will join Kenny Loggins in a national-anthem duet for the two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 17 on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Teams will compete to benefit non-profit Comic Relief US, with viewers asked to contribute in support of programs aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty affecting children and families.

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
AP

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

  • By WILSON RING - Associated Press

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon. The lawsuit filed last month by Bocelli in federal court in New Hampshire also says the company violated the terms of its contract with Private Jet Services of Seabrook when during a flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the crew announced they should expect a bumpy ride before landing in violation of the agreement that the crew not make on-board announcements about weather conditions and air turbulence “to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli.” The company did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Review: Noah Kahan summons stick season and nostalgia
AP

Review: Noah Kahan summons stick season and nostalgia

  • By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press

It’s the season of the sticks. It has been since July 8, when Noah Kahan released the first single from his third album by the same name, “Stick Season.” The Associated Press' Elise Ryan writes that the album brings Kahan's lyricism to the next level, exhibiting a newfound maturity in his tone and a musical confidence that shines as he explores his vulnerabilities and doubts, but also exhibits his growth. New England serves as inspiration in both his lyrics and sound, fueling tracks like the unapologetic odes “Northern Attitude" and “Homesick,” and the softer, almost conversational “Still.” “Stick Season” is out on Friday.

Review: Romance, mystery in Korean noir 'Decision to Leave'
AP

Review: Romance, mystery in Korean noir ‘Decision to Leave’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

An insomniac detective falls for a beautiful suspect in a suspicious death he’s investigating in Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave," the Korean director's homage to film noir and Alfred Hitchcock. The case involves a dead mountain climber whose beautiful Chinese widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei) becomes the object of obsession for the detective in the case, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il). Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that the film lulls the viewer, along with the protagonist, into a misty, dreamlike delirium until you’re not even certain of what’s right in front of your face. “Decision to Leave” is in limited theatrical release Friday.

AP

MacArthur Foundation announces ‘genius’ grant winners for 2022

  • Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — In 1981, the MacArthur Foundation began awarding annual fellowships. These have consisted of monetary awards of $800,000 (an increase this year, bumped up from a decade ago and paid out in annual installments of $160,000 over five years) to do with whatever the awardees want.