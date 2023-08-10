The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Taylor Swift announces October release of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version.)” After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, the pop star approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on slomething big. Across three-and-a-half hours, the pop superstar offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less of a greatest hits collection, and more of a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Robbie Robertson, guitarist and songwriter of The Band, has died at the age of 80.
- By The Associated Press
Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1 and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. The company, which is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization,” has been working on cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion across the company. Disney reported 146.1 million Disney+ customers in the quarter, down 7.4% from the 157.8 million it reported in the prior-year quarter. Much of the drop came from India, where Disney lost broadcast rights to a popular cricket league.
Robbie Robertson was at Tony Mart’s in Somers Point when Bob Dylan called. The rest is music history
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — One of the most mind-blowing episodes in South Jersey music history is that in the summer of 1965, Levon & the Hawks were the house band at Tony Mart’s, a dance club in Somers Point. The group was fronted by drummer Levon Helm and four Canadian members, including guitarist…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The premiere of CBS' "Big Brother" last week was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the reality competition series, whose millions of fans continue to be captivated by watching contestants isolated inside a custom-made house for the summer compete for a lucrative prize.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lil Tay, a young social media star who went viral for her foulmouthed videos, has died. She was 14, according to multiple reports.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's official: Actor-comedian Chris Tucker will embark on his first major North American tour since 2011.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Max is already paying tribute to the late "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — As the world prepares to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on Friday, rap icon Chuck D is taking a look back at a seminal moment that led to the birth of the music.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Series regular Alexa Davalos is surrendering her badge and unexpectedly stepping away from the CBS procedural drama “FBI: Most Wanted,” ahead of its fifth season.