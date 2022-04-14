The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
North Korea's most famous and distinctive state TV anchor, Ri Chun Hi, has announced the country's major new events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader. She became the topic of the official North Korean media herself on Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans such as Ri, who is about 79 years old, to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
In “Roar,” there is no such thing as subtlety.
NEW YORK — In “Three Tall Women,” the great playwright Edward Albee identified what he called the “360-degree view.” It happens, he said, in your 40s or 50s, when you’re old enough to understand the folly of youth and still young enough to see and feel the agonizing decline of the generation…
They needed an actor to play a younger version of Albus Dumbledore.
A Connecticut museum says it's been promised an “unprecedented” private collection of European and American art. It includes works from such well-known painters as Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth. It also has sculptors Henry Moore and Alberto Giacometti. An anonymous Greenwich couple is making the bequest to the Bruce Museum. It includes 70 works including paintings, sculpture, watercolors, drawings, prints and photographs. It marks the largest gift of art in the museum’s 112-year history. The collection includes Hopper’s Two Comedians, the artist’s last work. It depicts the painter his wife Josephine dressed as clowns on stage.
Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing the James Bond movie "No Time to Die," "Jane Eyre" and the TV show "True Detective," is on the ground chronicling the war on Ukraine.
The guitar Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video over 30 years ago is headed to the auction block.
Beloved comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried was diagnosed with a heart condition before his death, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz said.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. The single guilty plea came Wednesday, nearly three years after Gooding's arrest in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get the charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding pleaded guilty to an allegation that he forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub in 2018.
Helen Mirren has nothing but rave reviews for her experiences working with Bruce Willis.
BALTIMORE — Rap star Megan Thee Stallion is riding into town in May for the Preakness Stakes horse race.
A temporary restraining order against "Justice League" star Ezra Miller has been dropped by a couple in Hawaii, scrubbing one of a handful of criminal proceedings "The Flash" star has been involved in as of late.
Splish splash, Jennifer Lopez was taking a bath when Ben Affleck asked for her hand in marriage — again.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — In recent years, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has experimented with virtual scavenger hunts and augmented reality. This spring, the event will not only spotlight the next big thing in music but also one of the hottest tech trends, bringing NFTs to center sta…
SAN DIEGO — Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and Pink will headline the 2022 edition of Ohana Festival, the three-day bayside music festival Vedder founded six years ago at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.
Arthur Harrow wants his followers to speak three languages. He might want to find a new Mandarin teacher first.
NEW YORK — The actor who plays the parrot Iago in Broadway’s “Aladdin” remembered the magic of meeting Gilbert Gottfried as the Disney stage musical dedicated Tuesday night’s performance to the late comedian.
Queen’s rousing “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Journey’s uplifting “Don’t Stop Believin’” and Alicia Keys’ decorated debut album each struck a chord with the Library of Congress, which included the classic works in its latest entries to the National Recording Registry.
NEW YORK — Pamela Anderson smiled and held a bouquet of roses after making her much-anticipated Broadway debut with Tuesday’s performance in “Chicago.”
It’s time to acknowledge that something is missing from the Wizarding World.
Attorneys for Amber Heard are zeroing in on Johnny Depp's drug and alcohol use as they defend her against Depp's libel allegations. A lawyer for Heard resumed his cross-examination of Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, on Wednesday. He brought up a 2014 text exchange between Heard and Dembrowski in which Heard remarked, “JD is on a bender.” Dembrowski, however, said she did not believe that Depp had a problem with drugs or alcohol. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post that referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article indirectly defames him. He denies abusing her.