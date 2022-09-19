The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Justin Chang, Mark Olsen and Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was like a muscle memory, quick to come back. That feeling of hustling from theater to theater, waiting in lines and just being surrounded by other people that used to be an annual tradition as part of the Toronto International Film Festival but for many longtime attendees has been on hol…
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Wilco guitarist Nels Cline has long been hailed for his skill and stylistic diversity, as befits a six-string master who has collaborated with such varied artists as Rickie Lee Jones, Phil Lesh, Mike Watt, Anthony Braxton, Yoko Ono, Rufus Wainwright and Wadada Leo Smith.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Brett Morgen dashes across his office to grab his phone.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Patricia Williams, who goes by Ms. Pat, bounds down the set stairs and starts helping her sister Denise do the laundry while questioning her husband’s odd behavior.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Jagged Little Pill" was never supposed to go down easy. The jukebox musical was intended to echo its namesake: Alanis Morissette's multi-Grammy-winning 1995 album, which launched her as a beacon of unapologetic honesty and unwavering conviction, especially when singing about t…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"There is truly no one scarier than a teenage girl," says writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Sweet/Vicious," "Someone Great") who puts that premise to the test in her second feature, "Do Revenge," a barbed Gen Z black comedy starring Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stran…
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin placed on gun carriage to be pulled by 142 sailors to state funeral at Westminster Abbey
- AP
King Charles III, other royals walk behind queen's coffin as it's pulled to Westminster Abbey for state funeral
- AP
Bell at Westminster Abbey begins tolling once a minute for 96 minutes to honor each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life
- AP
- AP
A cookie shop where rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in a daylight ambush 10 months ago has reopened in Memphis, Tennessee. Makeda’s Homemade Cookies welcomed customers Saturday for the first time since Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at the bakery’s flagship location near Memphis International Airport. The shooting shook Memphis and the rap world. The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was buying cookies at the shop located near the Memphis neighborhood where he grew up when he was killed. Two men have been charged with murder in the slaying.
- By The Associated Press
For the second straight week, DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package is experiencing problems for those trying to view games through the app or online. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the serve problems were fixed and that streaming could resume. That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games.
- Cindy Krischer Goodman - South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — In an emotional video, Lady Gaga said she halted her Miami concert Saturday night, the last one on her tour, because of lightning and the potential danger to her crew and fans.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans” won the Toronto International Film Festival’s top prize, the People’s Choice Award, solidifying its early status as Academy Awards frontrunner. Toronto’s audience award was announced Sunday as the largest North American film festival wrapped up its 47th edition and first full-scale gathering in three years. Toronto’s audience award is a much-watched harbinger of the coming awards season. Each of the last ten years, the TIFF winner has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars — and often won it.
- AP
The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. Police reports show that Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the decision to bring charges against Zulu, who was wounded in the incident. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident.
- By BILL LYNCH, The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Matching up a new conductor with a new orchestra can sound a little like dating. At least, guest conductor Janna Hymes made it sound like that.
- By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral Monday will be a spectacular display of national mourning, and the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders are arriving in London for the funeral. Thousands of people continued to line up Sunday to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queen’s eight grandchildren led by Prince William circled the coffin in a silent vigil on Saturday evening.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather King George V died in 1936 life in Britain is unrecognizable to people today. But despite almost a century of change the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from George V’s time. Historians say maintaining such traditions consistently through time plays into an enduring craving for ritual. It is also crucial to preserving reverence for the monarchy. Five British kings and queens have lain in state at Westminster Hall before the queen. The hall is a 900-year-old building at the center of British politics and power. Edward VII was the monarch who set the modern tradition of lying in state in Westminster Hall in 1910.
- AP
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and touch guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and other films, has died. He was 95. Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager, in the 1940s, and was accepted the following decade into the Actors Studio, where fellow students included Shelley Winters and Ben Gazzarra. He went on to have a long and busy career in film and television, with hundreds of credits before retiring from acting in 2001.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Looking to rebound from what was widely seen as a disastrous 2022 Oscars, marred by Will Smith’s shocking altercation with Chris Rock and controversy over changes to the show, the film academy announced Saturday that Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive produc…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Plans by news organizations that have been in place for years — even decades — to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II were triggered and tested when the event took place. London has been inundated with journalists, with more headed to the city for the funeral services on Monday. A giant audience is expected for the culmination of all the ceremonies, which one expert called “catnip” for television networks. For many journalists, plans have gone smoothly. There were some issues on Thursday with restrictions placed by the palace on use of video from inside Westminster Hall, where the queen's body was lying in state.
- AP
The beer is flowing at Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — the city's mayor inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday to open the festivities. Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. But the event didn't take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of COVID-19 infections and restrictions. The mayor of Munich says he thinks the city made the right decision to allow the festival to take place this year. It runs through Oct. 3.
- By The Associated Press
Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. Drums thumped and and marching bands walked ahead of a hearse Saturday as troops lined The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle. On Monday the scene will repeat itself, but with thousands of people expected to be there for a final farewell. The queen died last week at age 96. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday in Westminster Abbey, after which her coffin will be taken by hearse to Windsor.