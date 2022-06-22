Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

ApEntertainment
AP

Review: 'Also a Poet,' by Ada Calhoun

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: Part biography of poet Frank O'Hara, part memoir, part deep dive into a complicated father-daughter relationship, Ada Calhoun's new book is a winner.

Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe
ApApApEntertainment
AP

Director Haggis appears in Italy court amid assault probe

  • AP

Film director Paul Haggis is appearing in court in southern Italy amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Haggis made no comment as he arrived with his Italian attorney at the courthouse in Brindisi on Wednesday. Prosecutors announced Sunday that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries. State TV and other Italian media say the alleged victim is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who knew Haggis. A judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody or kept in jail or underhouse arrest.

ApEntertainment
AP

Michael J. Fox, Peter Weir, Diane Warren set for honorary Oscars

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present multiple film luminaries with honorary Oscars this November: director Peter Weir, composer Diane Warren and filmmaker Euzhan Palcy. Actor Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (also an Oscar…

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage
ApApEntertainment
AP

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press

New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol. The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings. British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed on Twitter that he had complied with a congressional subpoena sent last week to turn over all the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. He said he plans to go in for a deposition with lawmakers on Thursday.

ApEntertainment
AP

Michael J. Fox, Peter Weir, Diane Warren set for honorary Oscars

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present multiple film luminaries with honorary Oscars this November: director Peter Weir, composer Diane Warren and filmmaker Euzhan Palcy. Actor Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (also an Oscar…

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage
ApApEntertainment
AP

Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press

New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol. The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings. British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed on Twitter that he had complied with a congressional subpoena sent last week to turn over all the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. He said he plans to go in for a deposition with lawmakers on Thursday.

ApApApApEntertainment
AP

Fashion creators sue Hailey Bieber over her new brand's name

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

Two former college roommates who created a successful clothing line under the “Rhode” trademark are suing model Hailey Bieber, saying she's creating market confusion by marketing products under the Rhode name. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to cite trademark infringement and block Bieber from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name. It also sought unspecified damages. The lawsuit said court intervention was necessary because Hailey Bieber is a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers. Hailey Bieber is married to singer Justin Bieber. Her lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oscars to honor Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir
ApEntertainment
AP

Oscars to honor Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Diane Warren will finally be able to thank the Academy this November. The oft-nominated songwriter has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar at the annual Governors Awards alongside directors Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy. Actor Michael J. Fox will also be bestowed with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday. None have won an Oscar before.  The honorary Oscar statuette is intended to recognize, “Extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

ApApApEntertainment
AP

George Harrison's widow talks of life, death through poetry

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

The widow of former Beatle George Harrison has opened up about life with her husband and grieving his death, and Olivia Harrison does it through poetry. “Came the Lightening " is a poignant insight into the life of a man who tried to live privately, even as the world learned of him and his music when he was barely out of his teen years. Olivia Harrison writes about the day her future husband brought her to his estate outside London, his final days before dying of lung cancer in November 2001, and the harrowing night two years earlier when an intruder attacked them in their home.