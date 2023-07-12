Peanuts

Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Ap
AP

Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.

'Succession' likely to lead Emmy nominations, but Hollywood strikes could cloud ceremony
Ap
AP

'Succession' likely to lead Emmy nominations, but Hollywood strikes could cloud ceremony

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

HBO could dominate Wednesday’s Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers’ strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the proceedings. HBO’s “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” are all likely to get nominations across the major drama categories when they’re announced Wednesday morning. Comedy contenders include “Ted Lasso,” “The Bear,” “Abbot Elementary” and “Barry.” But the writers’ strike now in its 10th week could threaten the planned September Emmys ceremony. And the contract for unionized actors expires just hours after the nominations are announced, meaning another strike could break out and limit stars’ participation in the ceremony.

Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider
Ap
AP

Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider

  • The Associated Press

Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” Tuesday’s chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. — when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.

MLB says teams have gotten 94% of money owed to them by Diamond Sports
Ap
AP

MLB says teams have gotten 94% of money owed to them by Diamond Sports

  • AP

Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports. The company controls 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed.  MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says sales of Padres games in San Diego are “well into the five figures" and adds “we have backstopped clubs to make sure that that there isn’t some unforeseen alteration in their revenue."

Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
Ap
AP

Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate

  • By ED WHITE - Associated Press

Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin. Lawyers for two of her sons urged jurors to declare a 2014 document as valid. They say it makes no difference that the papers were found in a couch in Franklin's living room, months after she died. Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, did not leave behind a formal, typewritten will when she died in 2018 at age 76. But two documents, with scribbles and hard-to-decipher passages, suddenly emerged in 2019 when a niece was scouring the home for records. Another son believes an earlier 2010 will should control the estate.

Ap
AP

For Peter Nero, music was a big tent, and the Philly Pops thrived

  • Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — At the keyboard as in life, Peter Nero had an exquisite sense of timing. He came along in Philadelphia in the 1970s, and, with his curious blend of superb musicianship and programming high jinx, he quickly made the Philly Pops essential listening for a large slice of the city’…

Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
Ap
AP

Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a 20-foot wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month. The two ancient creatures will be sold July 26 at Sotheby's. A pteranodon, a huge bird-like animal that lived about 85 million years ago, is expected to go for between $4 million to $6 million. It was discovered in Kansas in 2002. The other creature is a plesiosaur, an 11-foot marine reptile of the type that is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster. Its estimated auction price is $600,000 to $800,000. Sotheby’s broke ground by selling a T. rex named Sue in 1997.