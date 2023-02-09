The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on television Tuesday night. The Nielsen company says that was the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years. Biden's audience was down nearly 28% from 2022. The only smaller audience for a president's annual address to Congress since 1993 was the 26.9 million people who saw Biden in 2021 in April, two months after the State of the Union is normally held. Nearly three-quarters of the people who watched Biden's speech last night were 55 and older. Nielsen says Fox News Channel had the biggest TV audience.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Sheryl Lee Ralph is living a career dream: The “Abbott Elementary” star won her first Emmy last year and lends her powerful vocals as a Super Bowl pregame performer this weekend. With all her success, the veteran actor-singer only wishes her late parents were alive to witness her recent accomplishments. Ralph will hit Sunday’s Super Bowl stage to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The other pregame performances include country music star Chris Stapleton, who will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Rihanna is the featured halftime performer.
- By ALEX VEIGA - AP Business Writer
The Walt Disney Co. says it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant's global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts. Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. In its latest results, solid growth at Disney's theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Twenty years after her death, salsa queen Celia Cruz has made history and will become the first Afro Latina to grace the U.S. quarter.
- By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer
Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household. The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in Latin America, and some version of the plan is expected to be introduced in the U.S. in the next few weeks. Netflix estimates that 100 million households are currently sharing their accounts with people outside their household. The company says that hurts its ability to invest in new programming.
- By ACACIA CORONADO - Associated Press
A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber. Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who grew up in Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery. Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Madonna is clapping back at people who criticized her appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Sharper" is a fitfully delicious pile of deceptions and double-crosses, made with evident appreciation for the genre. It opens with a definition of its title — “one who lives by their wits” — and “Sharper,” too, skates by nimbly enough by coasting on its cast’s smarts, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. They’re also great roles for actors, our best liars, to showcase their powers of slight-handed seduction and subtle transformation. In the case of “Sharper,” that's especially true in the performances by Briana Middleton and Sebastian Stan. “Sharper” opens in theaters Friday and debuts Feb. 17 on Apple TV+.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Babs fans, can you hear me? Two-time Oscar winner Barbra Streisand announced Wednesday that her official autobiography is finally getting a release date.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The classical music world is over the moon for Gustavo Dudamel after the Los Angeles Philharmonic director announced Tuesday that he will be leaving for the New York Philharmonic when his contract ends in 2026.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters addressed the United Nations Security Council Wednesday, where he called for an end to the war in Ukraine without seeming to take a side.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope are being honored for their contributions to the LGBTQ community.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Christina Applegate is planning to take her final bow at this month’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is about strippers but are they still called strippers when the most they take off is a shirt? "Last Dance" promises racy fun in its commercials, so what we have here is a butt-and-switch.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paramount Network's hit series "Yellowstone" looks to be all right, all right, all right for now, despite a report Monday alleging it would come to an end soon.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When late-night host James Corden leaves his post this spring, CBS reportedly will replace his "The Late Late Show" with a reboot of the game show "@midnight."
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
Singer-songwriter JD Clayton brings a refreshing earnestness to his promising full-length debut album, “Long Way From Home.” His sincerity makes you want to forgive him for the occasional cliche, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. Clayton, a northwest Arkansas native, is so honest in his delivery that its easy to let him slide when things get corny. He's at his best when writing what he knows, including his struggles to find a footing in the Nashville music scene. And there’s enough intriguing material here to make him an artist to watch in the space between country and Americana.
- Gearoid Reidy - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
To measure the place of video games in the pop-culture zeitgeist, consider that Gen Z is more familiar with "Fortnite" than "Friends." The medium’s cultural reach is now at its peak, driven by the critical and commercial acclaim being heaped on the HBO TV hit "The Last of Us."
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In director M. Night Shyamalan's latest twisty thriller, "Knock at the Cabin," as in the apocalyptic novel on which it's based, Paul Tremblay's "The Cabin at the End of the World," a family vacationing in the countryside is visited by four armed strangers who offer them a terrible choice.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
An alternate title for the ABC comedy “Not Dead Yet” could have been “I See Dead People.” Such is the case for Nell (Gina Rodriguez), a young obit writer at a Los Angeles newspaper who is visited — tailed might be more accurate, and frequently annoyed — by the very people about whom she is w…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Most of the promotional material for “Consecration,” the religious gothic horror film directed by Christopher Smith, features an indelible image of star Jena Malone wearing an all-white nun’s habit, soaked in crimson gore from neck to fingers. It’s a striking, curiosity-sparking visual, and …
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. You have written about noise-canceling headphones for flying before and I hope you can help me with a recommendation. I am interested in headphones with good sound but most importantly, very effective noise cancellation that makes the sound of the airplane engines as unobtrusive as possib…