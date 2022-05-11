Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Woman charged in singing coach's death pleads not guilty

  • AP

A woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Pazienza also was detained after a judge revoked her $500,000 bail during the court appearance on Tuesday. She is accused of shoving Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground on March 10 in the Chelsea neighborhood. Gustern suffered a head injury and died five days later. A prosecutor said Pazienza was celebrating with her fiance that night and became upset after they were told to leave a park because it was closing. The prosecutor said Pazienza pushed Gustern while walking away from the park.

Ap
AP

'Succession' star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

  • AP

Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on “Succession” joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives. He then glued his hand to the counter. A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers’ right to voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt store operations.

'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast
Sports
AP

'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer

The “ManningCast” so popular on “Monday Night Football” is coming to major championship golf. ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples. In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson. That wasn't the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field. Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?