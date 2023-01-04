Movie review: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is an appealingly dark period mystery, but Scott Cooper’s adaptation largely frustrates
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Scott Cooper is a competent filmmaker. He’s rarely an extraordinary one.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I have many important files and photographs backed up on a USB flash drive. I am worried about losing them due to data corruption with age. How long do these drives last?
Catching up with Collective Soul’s Ed Roland: His 360 guitars, Elton John piano and Billy Joel rejection
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Collective Soul takes its name seriously. It is not a fractious crew, relatively speaking. The Atlanta-based band over three decades has generated a coterie of pop-rock classics, performed thousands of times and retains three original members.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — We're a week away from the beginning of Oscar nominations voting. Motion picture academy members presumably spent the holidays unwrapping tamales, spiking the eggnog and catching up on the movies they've missed. (Or, from what I'm hearing, watching the ones they love once again…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — What does one of the world's most sought-after cinematographers do to relax when he's not scouting, planning or shooting a movie? He takes still photographs, of course.
Legal dispute with financiers of 'Top Gun: Maverick' casts spotlight on controversial Russian oligarch
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Two years ago, when the pandemic plunged the movie industry into one of its darkest periods, New Republic Pictures and its founder and chief executive, Brian Oliver, were touted as a bright light.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 26:
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
From the Outer Hebrides to Ghana to the streets of L.A., these whodunits will keep you up at night.
- Ginny Greene - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Max Winter - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
POETRY: Debut collection takes on the past, identity and the roots of selfhood.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Top novels and story collections for the first quarter of the year.
- Sharmila Mukherjee - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A privileged Midwestern adolescence gone awry is at the center of Rachel Kapelke-Dale's slow burn suspense novel.
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A young woman's family is torn apart during the lengthy Sri Lankan civil war in this propulsive masterpiece by a Minnesota writer.
- Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Poet Anna Moschovakis experiments with language and form in her novel about a woman who belongs to two reading clubs during a time of climate disaster.
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Over four decades, the characters of "Love and Rockets" have collectively survived encounters with monsters, wrestlers' body slams and the mayhem of mosh pits. In friends they have found bonds stronger than family; in family, they've faced their own worst traits. Some have chased sexual plea…
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The stars of the 1968 movie “Romeo and Juliet” have submitted a lawsuit in Los Angeles County accusing Paramount Pictures of sexually abusing them by filming their nude bodies without their knowledge when they were children.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The stars of the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” have sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million over a nude scene shot when they were teens. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting filed the suit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging sexual abuse and fraud. The suit says director Franco Zeffirelli initially told the actors, who were 15 and 16 at the time, that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in the film's bedroom scene. But the suit says the director demanded they shoot the scene nude on the day of filming. An email seeking comment from representatives of Paramount was not immediately returned.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino are set to add some star power to next week’s Golden Globes.
- Nate Jackson and Julie Seabaugh - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Though 2023 appears to be in full swing after a long holiday, predicting the future of comedy this year still seems pretty laughable. We’re still catching our breath from the craziness of ’22, which ended with a bang (aka Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle touring stadiums together)…
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending December 30th.
- AP
-
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal the 51-year-old “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. More details are expected at a news conference scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Washoe County sheriff's office.
- Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There’s nothing quite like the return of a beloved auteur to get the cinephile’s juices flowing. Or the next installment in one of the century’s biggest franchises. Or paparazzi photos of Barbie and Ken. Or an overprotective doll. Which means 2023’s cup overfloweth for moviegoers of every st…
- Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Television can be harder to plan for than the movies: The odd “Lord of the Rings” spinoff excepted, premiere dates are rarely announced years in advance, and the sheer amount of programming, scripted and non-, makes it maddeningly difficult to predict what will develop into a water-cooler se…