- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’s back!
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Qramer?
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Martin Bashir’s infamous 1995 sit-down with Princess Diana stemmed from forged bank documents and other “deceitful methods,” an independent investigation reported Thursday.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
During Shaquille O’Neal’s ascent to professional basketball legend status, he was also a rapper with a multimillion-dollar record deal.
BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Boston radio host who abruptly quit at the end of an on-air rant Wednesday after he was told by management to stop joking about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary was back on the air Thursday.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Following in the (ultra-gory) vein of its predecessors, Lionsgate's "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," the ninth installment in the "Saw" horror franchise and the series' first spinoff, ends on a cliffhanger.
- Maureen Feighan The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — If music was Motown legend Marvin Gaye's pulpit, then "What's Going On" was his ultimate sermon.
Nina Metz: If diversity matters when it comes to who makes TV and film, then it’s just as important when it comes to who writes about these stories on our screens
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Earlier this week came news that the former top editor of The Hollywood Reporter is launching a digital media startup alongside four other founders, all of whom are white. Only one is a woman.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Appearing Wednesday morning in an AMC Century City 15 auditorium in Los Angeles, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to lead an audience of several dozen studio executives, publicists, journalists and exhibition leaders in a rallying cry.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment
-
NEW YORK (AP) — There was a very good chance that Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Emily Watson would end up in the new mini-series “Too Close.” After all, one of her oldest friends wrote it.
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Chrissie Hynde wouldn't make her own mark in music until a few years later, but her memories of how 1971's daily soundtrack was tied to the times remain vivid.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 20 years after self-publishing her first novels, Stacey Abrams is hitting full stride as a writer.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
These are not your parents' superhero shows.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Maybe you've started watching Barry Jenkins' vivid, cinematic adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 slavery story, "The Underground Railroad," which dropped its 10 episodes on Amazon Prime last week. Or maybe you're obsessed with those twisty storylines in HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and are wa…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There's a scene in "Run the World" — Starz's comedy series about the personal and professional lives of four women in New York — in which Ella, a writer, is confused after running into her ex-boyfriend. Though they've been broken up for years, she feels drawn to him because, well, "He's my Big."
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Steve McQueen began his filmmaking career with movies about an Irish Republican Army militant starving himself to death ("Hunger"); sexual addiction ("Shame"); and the curse of American slavery (the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave"). Someone advised him to be careful and make something more …
‘Girls5eva’ review: Where the pacing’s as tight as the harmonies, and '30 Rock’ meets ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ with Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Sometimes you just want a lot of jokes in a hurry — inside jokes, outside jokes, sight gags involving huge bowls of airborne salad, sound gags involving musical interludes pulled from the bottomless well of ’90s synth-pop.
Jennifer Jason Leigh talks legacy of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ which of the film’s songs makes her feel ‘exposed’
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
No shirts, no shoes, no regrets.
HONG KONG (AP) — Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.
- By The Associated Press
-
Once a year, Europeans come together in a flurry of flags, spangles and disco beats to compete for the continent’s pop crown at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations: