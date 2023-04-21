Peanuts

Peanuts
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino leaving Fox News

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City cop turned conservative talk show host, told his radio listeners Thursday he is leaving Fox News where he had a weekly TV show since June 2021.

Dan Bongino, 'Unfiltered' Fox News host, leaving network

  • AP

Weekend host and frequent Fox News Channel commentator Dan Bongino is leaving the network. He said on his podcast Thursday that he couldn't agree on a contract extension with Fox. The former New York police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent became a blunt-talking presence as a commentator over the last decade, and began the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” nearly two years ago. The Fox Nation streaming service will no longer simulcast Bongino's radio show and has canceled another program he had there. Bongino says Fox gave him the chance to do one last show this weekend, but he declined. Fox says it wished Bongino success in future endeavors.

Gay pride parade canceled after anti-drag show law passes

  • AP

Officials in a southwest Florida city have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older. The decision to change this Saturday’s Pridefest events in Port St. Lucie was made Wednesday. The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast says the decision was made in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows. The Florida House sent DeSantis a bill Wednesday that bans children from adult performances. The proposal is aimed at the governor’s opposition to drag shows. The legislation would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances.

Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

  • By ANDREW DALTON and MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case. The actor and the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Man pleads no contest in killing of Detroit news anchor

  • AP

A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest in the slaying of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family. The Macomb County prosecutor's office said Arthur Williamson’s plea was made Thursday. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing. He was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment. WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September. Authorities have said Williamson was a friend of the news anchor’s girlfriend. She and the couple’s 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were injured.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Review: 'Natural Beauty' is a cautionary tale about wellness
Review: 'Natural Beauty' is a cautionary tale about wellness

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Whether you're drawn to the latest practices and products in beauty and wellness, or vehemently opposed, “Natural Beauty” by Ling Ling Huang is a novel that will surely hit a nerve for its timeliness and not totally unbelievable story. Told from the perspective of an unnamed protagonist a woman takes a job at a posh store called Holistik, that tells its customers that it only takes money to be their best selves. Over time, the dream job turns into a nightmare as the workers at Holistik will do anything to achieve perfection. Reviewer Alicia Rancilio suggests it as a great choice for book clubs.

Review: Tiësto finds new 'Drive' and EDM elan in new album
Review: Tiësto finds new 'Drive' and EDM elan in new album

  • By CRISTINA JALERU - Associated Press

Veteran DJ Tiësto finds new electronic dance music elan on his seventh studio album “Drive,” a pleasant bag of old school remixes and new collaborations. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that the whole album isn't floor-to-ceiling bangers, but a good enough proportion to keep the party going. “Lay Low” is a certified bop, mixing a church choir vibe with a sinister autotune to great effect. The album features collabs with Tate McRae, Ava Max and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and a reworked version of the Black Eyed Peas' classic club anthem “Pump It Louder.” The album is out Friday.

‘Drops of God’ review: Young wine experts compete for a massive inheritance

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Two young wine experts battle for a massive inheritance in the Apple TV+ series “Drops of God,” which suffers from pacing issues early on but grows into a lively and emotionally engrossing story by the end. Part high-stakes competition, part family drama, the action takes place in France and…

Guy Ritchie explores the soldier/interpreter dynamic in war
Guy Ritchie explores the soldier/interpreter dynamic in war

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There is a line in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” in theaters Friday, in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s army sergeant John Kinley is having a disagreement with Dar Salim’s Ahmed, the man assigned to be his interpreter in Afghanistan, who has gone beyond straight translation and into the realm of strategy. Kinley tells him that he’s there to translate. Ahmed responds that he’s an interpreter.The line is Gyllenhaal’s favorite and a perfect encapsulation of the dynamic between the two men, who, despite themselves, forge a bond that goes beyond words and has both risking their lives to save the other in the name of a debt.