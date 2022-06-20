The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. That was clear two weeks ago when William took center stage at the extravaganza concert marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, lauding his grandmother as an environmental trailblazer as he delivered a call to action on climate change.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
What is the price of peace? That question that could be partially answered when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s Nobel Peace Prize medal sells at auction. Heritage Auctions in New York has the medal currently up for bidding with all proceeds going to UNICEF to help children who have fled war-scarred Ukraine. Muratov’s medal is molded from 175 grams of 23-karat gold and could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly millions. The gold from the medal itself is worth about $10,000. Muratov has said he would donate his accompanying $500,000 in Nobel Peace Prize money to charity.
- By JAMIE STENGLE and CHEYANNE MUMPHREY - Associated Press
A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Americans across the country gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.
- AP
Italian news reports are quoting prosecutors in southern Italy as saying film director Paul Haggis has been detained for investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a woman. Haggis has been in Italy for a film festival in Ostuni. The tourist town is in the southeastern region of Puglia. News agency LaPresse and other Italian media carried a statement from prosecutors in nearby Brindisi that they are investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days. The authorities were quoted as saying that Haggis dropped the woman off early Sunday at Brindisi airport where authorities helped her. Haggis’s attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance," Amber Heard said as she opened up to Savannah Guthrie, explaining why she was doing her first sit-down interview since Heard's defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. She is not vindictive, Heard said.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offered a nostalgia play for next season, mixing gingham, coming from the feminine world, with masculine menswear. The looks for Spring-Summer 2023 included men's suiting, ribbed knitwear and sleeveless leather rompers, which contrasted with the current high temperatures in Milan. Backstage, Prada welcomed guests including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Goldblum and Rami Malek, herself wearing a cashmere gray short-sleeved sweater and an organza sheath skirt.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - Associated Press
One of the giants of post-colonial Caribbean writing has died at 94. George Lamming's novels, essays and speeches influenced readers and peers in his native Barbados and around the world. Lamming’s calling was to address the crimes of history, preserve his native culture and forge a “collective sense” of the future. In novels such as “In the Castle of My Skin” and “Season of Adventure” and in his nonfiction work, Lamming explored the Caribbean’s complicated legacy _ as a destination for enslaved people from Africa, as a British colony and as an uneasy neighbor of the United States.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters. Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It opened lower than expected and failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend. And in its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million. Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
On the eve of Juneteenth, the Tribeca Festival came to close with the Rev. Al Sharpton documentary “Loudmouth.” The premiere united on stage Sharpton and Spike Lee — two towering New York figures who have each been both vilified and celebrated for their championing of racial justice. The event was held Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. “Loudmouth” contextualizes Sharpton’s legacy as an extension of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rep. John Lewis and others, while at the same time chronicling his unique longevity despite plenty of naysayers along the way.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
Two actors working on the upcoming Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other people were injured when the van they were riding crashed in Mexico on Thursday.
- AP
A home for Cheech Marin’s collection of Chicano art has debuted in Southern California. The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture opened Saturday in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. The Press-Enterprise reports that Marin rolled up in a blue 1962 Chevy Impala lowrider, hopped out and unlocked the doors for opening day of what's being called “The Cheech.” The museum is located in the city’s former main library, adjacent to the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. The center houses hundreds of paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works from Marin’s collection, which the actor and comedian began building in the 1980s.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Joel Whitburn, who turned his fascination with the Billboard charts into a career cataloging the history of charted music that kept gatekeepers honest about the performance of hits, has died. He was 82. Whitburn published more than 100 total entries of series like “Top Pop Singles,” “Top 40 Hits,” “Top 40 Albums” and “Top 40 Country Hits,” helping the whole industry with reliable chart stats and records. His books were crucial to DJs, publicists and chart nerds. Whitburn also was a collector and kept 150,000 singles, albums and CDs, including every record ever listed in the Billboard Hot 100.